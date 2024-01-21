Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 engineering sample impresses running specific video game
Qualcomm will debut its own custom Oryon cores in this year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) which should be officially introduced in October. An engineering sample of the chip was tested with the results shared on "X" by @faridofanani96. According to the latter's post, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 engineering sample reportedly was able to run Genshin Impact for 45 minutes at a 1080p resolution with a steady performance believed to be at the 60fps that the game is capped at.
According to Wccftech, since the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chip used on the device running the game is an engineering sample, it is possible that with some additional work on the chip, the final version will be able to run Genshin Impact at its capped 60fps at a higher resolution. Interestingly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset's Adreno 830 GPU was able to produce a 10% higher score than Apple's M2 chip on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test. Considering that the M2 chip is designed for non-phone devices such as Macs, this is an impressive result.
Rumor: someone claims he has got an engineered Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (SM8750) machine, said to be able to run Genshin Impact for up to 45 minutes with 1080p resolution. He also said it was stable.— Mochamad Farido Fanani (@faridofanani96) January 19, 2024
Sourcehttps://t.co/4VgrvJmtMmpic.twitter.com/8VPHmiazmi
After rumors spread that Qualcomm would split production of its 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC between TSMC and Samsung Foundry, a rumor published in Taiwan last month said that the new chipset will be built entirely by TSMC although Qualcomm is now expected to use the dual-sourcing plan to manufacture next year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 AP.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will have some tough competition next year from MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC which, like the current Dimensity 9300 SoC, gets by without any low-powered efficiency CPU cores. The Dimensity 9400 chipset is expected to have a configuration consisting of three Prime Cortex-X5 cores and five Cortex Performance cores.
In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will probably end up running the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in all markets, along with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in the U.S. and China.
