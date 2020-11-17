Leaked Exynos 2100 specs explain why Galaxy S21 Snapdragon model doesn't stand a chance



Both Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 will reportedly be manufactured using the 5nm process. Both chips are also expected to have the Both Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 will reportedly be manufactured using the 5nm process. Both chips are also expected to have the same architecture , and will probably feature one Arm Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.



Ice claims that the chips will be clocked differently. Per the leaker, Exynos 2100's Cortex-X1 core will have a maximum frequency of 2.91Ghz, its three Cortex-A78 cores will run at 2.81Ghz, and the four Cortex-A55 cores will be clocked at 2.21Ghz.







In contrast, Snapdragon 875's Cortex-X1 CPU will be able to reach 2.84Ghz, its Cortex-A78 cores will operate at 2.42Ghz, and its Cortex-A55 cores will offer clock speeds of up to 1.8Ghz. Leaker Digital Chat Station had previously said the same, and they also suggested that Qualcomm is prioritizing In contrast, Snapdragon 875's Cortex-X1 CPU will be able to reach 2.84Ghz, its Cortex-A78 cores will operate at 2.42Ghz, and its Cortex-A55 cores will offer clock speeds of up to 1.8Ghz. Leaker Digital Chat Station had previously said the same, and they also suggested that Qualcomm is prioritizing efficiency over performance



Does this imply that the Galaxy S21 models underpinned by the Exynos 2100 will consume more power? Well, Android Police's Does this imply that the Galaxy S21 models underpinned by the Exynos 2100 will consume more power? Well, Android Police's Max Weinbach says that the upcoming chip will be more power-efficient than the previous generations, and this should result in improved battery life.



Alleged new Geekbench scores suggest European Galaxy S21 will be considerably more powerful than the North American model



The Galaxy S21 variant that was benchmarked recently achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,120 and 3,319, respectively.



In contrast, the Exynos model that was put through its paces two months back scored 1,038 and 3,060 in the same test. It looks like Samsung has made some significant tweaks since then, as Ice claims the multi-core score has risen to 4,000 points.





I am worried about the Snapdragon 875, I hope this is not the final result, otherwise it will be beaten by Exynos 2100, which has a multi-core score of 4000. pic.twitter.com/fJXDszb6Hh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020



The Snapdragon 875 will reportedly be announced on December 1, and we have little reason to believe that any more improvements will be made. Thus, it's likely that performance will continue to vary by region, only this time the North American consumers will get the short end of the stick.