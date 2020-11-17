U.S. buyers of the 5G Galaxy S21+ could end up happier than buyers in most other countries









The European Galaxy S21+ powered by the Exynos chip scored 1038 in the single-core test and 3060 for multi-core. Another Geekbench benchmark test dated yesterday was discovered by SamMobile and the model number, SM-G996U, indicates that the unit tested is a U.S. version of the Galaxy S21+. Thus, we are not surprised to see it powered by the Snapdragon 875 chipset (which does have its codename Lahaina included in the Geekbench test). Qualcomm's chip, contradicting Ice Universe's tweet, outscored the Exynos 2100 by tallying 1120 and 3319 for single-core and multi-core results respectively.









Of course, the Exynos benchmark test is almost two months old and Sammy could have made some changes since then that would change the results. We should also point out that the more recent test revealed that the Galaxy S21+ will have 8GB of memory although other configurations with more memory will no doubt be available.





Reuters has said that the new Galaxy S21 phones will be released "as early as late January." Tipster Jon Prosser sees a January 14th unveiling with pre-orders starting the same day; Prosser expects the new flagships to be released on January 29th.

