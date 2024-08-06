Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $300 cheaper and a delight at the official store

Getting a flagship-grade phone for under $500 usually involves settling for an older phone. Not if you pick the Motorola Edge+ (2023)! This bad boy is still very relevant, plus it remains $300 cheaper at the official store.

You can get the Edge+ (2023) for $300 off its usual price. That's so far the best price we've seen for the smartphone. The deal initially went live during Prime Day but is still available. The best thing about the Motorola Store offer is that you can get significant extra savings with trade-ins.
Now, the same discount is available at Amazon as well. Over there, we first noticed it during Prime Day. However, the Motorola Store deal is much more attractive because it gives you considerable extra savings with trade-ins. At the time of writing, you can score $100 off on most phones or a $150 extra discount if you trade in an older Razr model.

Granted, the $799.99 Edge+ (2023) isn't as flashy and fancy as the much more expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra. Nevertheless, it's still one of the best Motorola phones on the market. It stands out with its impressive 165Hz display refresh rates, a feature most gamers will undoubtedly appreciate.

Aside from the beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ support and the aforementioned max refresh rates, the Android phone features a pretty good SoC. We're talking Snapdragon here, and it's the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, too. As might be expected, the performance is spot-on, and you can freely engage in gaming for longer periods.

Of course, the Edge+ (2023) also has some drawbacks. For starters, its camera module isn't quite on par with other flagship models from last year. But, even so, you can take magnificent photos in portrait mode using the rear camera.

Speaking of which, you get a 50MP main unit, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2X zoom sensor on the back. For selfies, Motorola includes a 60MP front camera.

Another not-so-great thing about this handset is that it doesn't receive many years of support. Unlike some options from Google and Samsung, the Moto device gets three years of OS updates and security patches.

If those two things aren't a big deal for you, know that the Edge+ (2023) should do you just fine for daily use. It also has a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds, meaning more on-screen time for you! The best part about it? Well, this phone is now $499.99! Grab yours at that amazing price while you can.
