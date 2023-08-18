The Edge 30 Fusion (2022) is still a tempting buy with this irresistible Motorola deal

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Deals
What great Motorola phone you can buy right now without breaking the bank? Why, none other than the Edge 30 Fusion (2022). Last year’s smartphone is $300 off at the Motorola store, landing just under $400.

Granted, this deal isn’t the first of its kind. It’s also been around for some time. Still, we can’t help but share the incredible opportunity to save 43% on this fantastic Android phone. Motorola allows you to save even more on this devicе. If you have a suitable smartphone to trade in, that is. Depending on the type of phone you spare, you can get the Edge 30 Fusion (2022) for as low as $1.00.

While it didn’t make it on our list of the best phones to buy, this bad boy ticks quite some boxes. It showcases a stunning hood with its 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ display with an endless edge design. You get a high resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a 144Hz refresh rate. With such a great display, the device lands on par with its bigger brother, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (2022).

Motorola added the 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + 5G chipset to give you the most out of your experience. With 256GB of internal storage space and a decidedly impressive 12GB RAM, this device should handle most gaming titles without hiccups.

As for this phone’s camera, it showcases a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. We’ve tested photo quality and can say it’s more than decent for this device’s price bracket. The macro mode is remarkable, allowing you can unleash your creativity no matter what you’re capturing.

The fact that Motorola didn’t squeeze in a massive battery under the hood isn’t at all surprising, given the phone’s compact size. Still, you should be able to make it through the day without having to connect it to the plug. You also get TurboCharging on this mid-ranger, but unfortunately, the device doesn’t support wireless charging.

Overall, if you’re seeking a solid Motorola smartphone and don’t feel like splurging on flagships like the Razr+ (2023) or the Edge+ (2023), this device might be what you’re looking for.

