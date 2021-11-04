Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Deals Black Friday

Early Black Friday Samsung deals! Cheaper phones, tablets, smartwatches and more

Rado Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Black Friday Samsung deals! Cheaper phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
The 2021 Black Friday event is closing in, but if you're eager to get some premium tech for cheaper, you don't have to wait until November 26 anymore.

Right now Samsung has the following early Black Friday tech deals, covering its most sought-after smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and true wireless earbuds...

Early Black Friday deals on foldable Samsung phones


Samsung's cutting edge folding phones can be yours for less right now. The trendy Galaxy Z Flip 3, a super portable modern-day flip phone with a flexible display can be yours for $250 off, and even more if you trade-in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

With free gift - Galaxy Buds 2, free wireless charger

$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 98
Buy at Samsung


The Galaxy Z Fold 3, a smartphone that unfolds into a 7.6-inch tablet for maximum productivity, can be yours now for a solid $400 off, and even more with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

With free Galaxy Buds Pro, free wireless charger

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Early Black Friday Galaxy S21 deals


Samsung's latest and greatest flagship Galaxy S21 series is currently between $100 and $200 off through this deal, and of course, even more if you're willing to trade-in an eligible device.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra in particular notably comes with a huge 6.8-inch display, S Pen stylus support and the longest, cleanest zoom on a phone, the most versatile camera set.

Samsung Galaxy S21

$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21+

$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Early Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals


Looking for a premium smartwatch? Now is the time to pick up Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $50 off, or up to $185 off with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung

When these deals expire and the Black Friday event comes around check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals page for more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals


If you're in the market for true wireless earbuds, Samsung has discounted offerings for both its newest models and last year's Buds Live, which you might find preferable if you dislike rubber eartips. All of these three Buds models offer active noise cancellation (ANC), so you won't be missing out on that feature regardless of whether you pick up the newest Buds 2 or not.

Galaxy Buds Pro

True wireless earbuds with ANC

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2

True wireless earbuds with ANC

$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live

True wireless earbuds with ANC

$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Samsung

We'll also have the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals for you during the shopping event itself. Stay tuned!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 early Black Friday deals


Looking for what are arguably the best Android tablets right now? Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and its larger brother, the S7+, are $150 off at Samsung's store right now, via this early Black Friday deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

$150 off (23%)
$499 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

$150 off (18%)
$699 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

If you miss this offer, stay tuned to our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals page for the best offers on Samsung tablets during the big shopping event.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop deal


Samsung's 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 is currently $899.99 for the 8GB model and $1099.99 for the 16GB one. Both can come with the latest Windows 11 operating system, Intel Core i7, 512GB of RAM. There's also a larger 15.6-inch variant of this laptop which too is discounted.

As its name suggests, the ultralight Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop offers a convertible design, with an AMOLED display that can turn all the way around and supports the S Pen stylus, which is conveniently included with the laptop. So artists and other professionals will be particularly happy with this versatile laptop, although a gorgeous AMOLED display is always welcome for casual movie watching too!

Galaxy Book Pro 360

Windows 11 laptop, Wi-Fi 6E, Intel Core i7

$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Early Black Friday Samsung bundle deals


Through the following early Samsung Black Friday deals you can pick up one of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 variants along with a free gift – true wireless earbuds of your choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

With a bundle discount for Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 + SmartTag

$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

With a bundle discount for Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 + SmartTag

$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung

This bundle deal gets you a free Samsung Chromebook with your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra purchase. Whether as a gift or for doing some work on the go, who can turn down a free laptop? And with eligible trade-in, you can additionally make this bundle cheaper, up to $605 off.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

With a free Chromebook 4 laptop (11.6-inch, 32GB, 4GB RAM)

$330 off (23%)
$1099 99
$1429 98
Buy at Samsung

Stay tuned for our dedicated Black Friday 2021 Samsung phone deals once the shopping event comes around, for more!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple employee got fired for sharing workplace harassment stories—and she is taking it to court
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple employee got fired for sharing workplace harassment stories—and she is taking it to court
The new Material You Google Drive widget appears on Android 12
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The new Material You Google Drive widget appears on Android 12
Giveaway! Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from pCloud!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Giveaway! Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from pCloud!
Pixel 6 Pro is in trouble as screen reported to consume a lot of power
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Pixel 6 Pro is in trouble as screen reported to consume a lot of power
Facebook tries to bypass the infamous 'Apple Tax' with a tool for content creators
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook tries to bypass the infamous 'Apple Tax' with a tool for content creators
Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless