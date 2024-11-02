As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

November is here, and the holiday shopping season has officially begun. And here I am, a devoted tech savings enthusiast, browsing the virtual space for exciting early Black Friday deals to share. You'll never guess what I found at the Samsung Store! 

The South Korean tech giant has exciting early-birdie promos on its just-released Galaxy Tab S10 Series. Mind you, we've already put the door-sized Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra through rigorous testing. To me, the most fascinating thing about this bad boy is Samsung's decision to integrate anti-reflective coating on the 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. You see, reflections hamper the experience, regardless of whether you're indoors or outdoors. With this fella, however, you get to enjoy what's on the screen in a completely new way. 

Save up to $800 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and anti-reflective coating, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and many Galaxy AI features. The slate is currently available for up to $800 off with eligible trade-is at the Samsung Store with its early Black Friday deal.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Save up to $700 on the Galaxy Tab S10+

Want less display real estate? The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is another high-end option you can't miss out on. The model has the same Galaxy AI features as its larger sibling, high-class MediaTek chip, and anti-reflective coating on the 12.4-inch display. You can get the model for as low as $299.99. Eligible trade-ins can save you up to $700, and there's a guaranteed trade-in discount of $300 for any tablet trade-in at the Samsung Store.
$700 off (70%) Trade-in
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Save up to $859 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The previous flagship, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is still relevant today. It features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and S Pen in the box. This tablet sells for $300 off before trade-ins at the Samsung Store, but you can trade in an eligible device to save an extra $559, bringing your total savings to as much as $859.
$859 off (72%) Trade-in
$340 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

The tablet also arrives with a new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip that offers improved performance over the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (although you might notice it with day-to-day use) and features Galaxy AI. All of that makes it a no-miss at its current tempting $800 price cut at the Samsung Store. It lets you buy the $1,199.99 tablet for as low as $399.99 with eligible trade-ins, with a guaranteed $300 discount for any tablet trade-in.

If you want something even more affordable, go for offer number two: the Galaxy Tab S10+. It comes with the same welcome addition of an anti-reflection layer to reduce reflections, Galaxy AI features, and a high-end MediaTek chip. However, this fella is more compact, as its display measures 12.4 inches. The best part is that you can buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for as low as $299.99 with qualifying trade-ins. Given that it costs $999.99, saving up to $700 (albeit with a trade-in) seems like a pretty neat bargain to me.

In case you don't think an anti-reflective display and Galaxy AI are compelling enough for you to get either of the latest flagship Samsung tablets, go for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It has the same display size as its successor (and uses identical Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display technology). Plus, it packs ample horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has the S Pen in the box, just like the new models. 

This one, however, can be yours for $300 off without any trade-in, meaning you can get it for $899.99. Of course, having an old device you no longer need can give you even bigger savings—up to $559, to be exact.

Do you like any of these super-early Black Friday tablet promos at the Samsung store? If so, I'd urge you to act fast, as these cool deals may expire soon.
Loading Comments...

