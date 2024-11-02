As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
November is here, and the holiday shopping season has officially begun. And here I am, a devoted tech savings enthusiast, browsing the virtual space for exciting early Black Friday deals to share. You'll never guess what I found at the Samsung Store!
The South Korean tech giant has exciting early-birdie promos on its just-released Galaxy Tab S10 Series. Mind you, we've already put the door-sized Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra through rigorous testing. To me, the most fascinating thing about this bad boy is Samsung's decision to integrate anti-reflective coating on the 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. You see, reflections hamper the experience, regardless of whether you're indoors or outdoors. With this fella, however, you get to enjoy what's on the screen in a completely new way.
The tablet also arrives with a new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip that offers improved performance over the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (although you might notice it with day-to-day use) and features Galaxy AI. All of that makes it a no-miss at its current tempting $800 price cut at the Samsung Store. It lets you buy the $1,199.99 tablet for as low as $399.99 with eligible trade-ins, with a guaranteed $300 discount for any tablet trade-in.
This one, however, can be yours for $300 off without any trade-in, meaning you can get it for $899.99. Of course, having an old device you no longer need can give you even bigger savings—up to $559, to be exact.
Do you like any of these super-early Black Friday tablet promos at the Samsung store? If so, I'd urge you to act fast, as these cool deals may expire soon.
If you want something even more affordable, go for offer number two: the Galaxy Tab S10+. It comes with the same welcome addition of an anti-reflection layer to reduce reflections, Galaxy AI features, and a high-end MediaTek chip. However, this fella is more compact, as its display measures 12.4 inches. The best part is that you can buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for as low as $299.99 with qualifying trade-ins. Given that it costs $999.99, saving up to $700 (albeit with a trade-in) seems like a pretty neat bargain to me.
In case you don't think an anti-reflective display and Galaxy AI are compelling enough for you to get either of the latest flagship Samsung tablets, go for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It has the same display size as its successor (and uses identical Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display technology). Plus, it packs ample horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has the S Pen in the box, just like the new models.
