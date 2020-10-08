Aukey joins the early Amazon Prime Day extravaganza with a bunch of killer power bank deals





While the China-based consumer electronics brand doesn't need a special occasion to sell its wireless chargers, speakers, earbuds , and other products at special prices, we probably shouldn't act surprised that the company has already joined the Prime Day festivities



Several days in advance of Several days in advance of Amazon's highly anticipated 48-hour sales event , Aukey is slashing the prices of a whole bunch of iPhone and Android-compatible power banks with a combination of instant coupons and special promo codes. These heavily marked-down portable charging accessories would normally range from a list price of $13.99 to $75.99, scoring limited-time discounts of up to 35 bucks. And no, you don't need a Prime membership to claim any of the killer deals detailed below.



Starting from the top of the food chain, you can choose between two bulky 30,000mAh models available at 27 and 46 percent discounts respectively. That makes the costlier version almost as affordable as the cheaper one, despite naturally supporting significantly higher charging speeds.



In addition to applying the coupons that will instantly show up when you access these two Amazon product listings, you'll have to remember to use the WMPYADFW promo code for the 30W Power Delivery 30,000mAh portable charger and UGSR74ZG to shave 15 bucks off the $54.99 regular price of the slower model that nonetheless supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.



At the other end of the spectrum, there's a 10,000mAh dual-output battery pack you can get for 25 percent off its $13.99 list price by using the PVCHCTZJ code. Speed addicts interested in top-shelf portability and affordability will be happy to hear three additional 10,000mAh power banks are marked down by around $10 with promo codes 7AOXW4MN , XCL9XN9Q , and Y94IIPAM while supporting 18W charging.



Two of those come with IXAXH7YE code. Two of those come with wireless charging capabilities, and the same goes for a slightly smaller and cheaper 8,000mAh power bank supporting 18W speeds that you can purchase at 41 percent off its $29.99 MSRP when applying thecode.



Last but certainly not least, if a compact body is important for you but you don't want to make a compromise on actual battery capacity, Amazon has a 20,000mAh Aukey Slimline Type-C portable charger on sale at 33 percent off its $39.99 regular price with the use of the 4CNEPWO5 code.