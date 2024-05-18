This dreamlike Edge+ (2022) deal is still up for grabs at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) is still 29% off on Amazon

Amazon still sells the 2022-released Motorola Edge+ (2022) at $119 off its price tag, giving you way more bang for your buck. At that price, the handset packs a punch! It features a good-looking 6.7-inch pOLED screen with HDR10 support and 144Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you also have a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, the device has a 4,800mAh battery with respectable battery life. Get yours for less than $300 now.