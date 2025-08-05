$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

WhatsApp might be about to get rid of... WhatsApp

Well, not really, but the platform's cooking up a new way to chat, no account required.

Apps
A photo of a smartphone with the WhatsApp app opened in Google Play Store.
WhatsApp has been cooking up something pretty interesting lately – and no, it's not another emoji update. While Meta's messaging app has been working to play nice with third-party chat apps (thanks, EU), it is now also looking to make chatting without any app at all a reality.

Yeah, you read that right.

According to the latest beta build, WhatsApp is testing something called "guest chats" – basically, link-based conversations that don't require the other person to have the app or even an account.
 
Just click the link and you are in. No install, no sign-up. It is private too, with end-to-end encryption baked in. But it is also barebones – text only. No GIFs, no calls, no media sharing and no group chats.


Still, it is a smart move.

Say you are traveling abroad and need to contact a local host, but they don't use WhatsApp – and you'd rather not rack up roaming charges. Guest chats could save you the headache of figuring out how to reach them or which app to download. Just send them a link and you are chatting instantly in a secure one-on-one thread.

Would you use WhatsApp’s new "guest chat" feature that works without an app or account?

Vote View Result

Now, it's important to understand how this is different from third-party chat support. That feature relies on external developers creating integrations so their services can talk to WhatsApp users. In contrast, guest chats are all handled within WhatsApp itself, meaning Meta is building this functionality natively. That should ensure a smoother and more consistent experience.

So, how should it work? WhatsApp users will send an invite link to someone in their contacts who doesn't have the app. That person just taps the link and – boom – they are in a chat with you, no sign-ups or downloads required. You can send the link however you like: text, email, social media, whatever works.

As mentioned, it's limited – there is no way to share photos, videos or stickers. Forget about voice notes or video calls and don't expect to create group chats either. This is a stripped-down version of WhatsApp meant strictly for one-on-one text-based conversations. But again, it is still encrypted, so your messages stay private. Only you and the guest can read what's sent.

Recommended Stories
The feature is still in development, so it is not live yet, but it sounds like it could be a pretty useful tool once it rolls out. Simple, secure messaging for anyone, anywhere – no app required. That's a solid win for convenience and yet another way WhatsApp could stay ahead of the curve.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless