WhatsApp might be about to get rid of... WhatsApp



Yeah, you read that right.



According to the latest beta build, WhatsApp is testing something called "guest chats" – basically, link-based conversations that don't require the other person to have the app or even an account.



Just click the link and you are in. No install, no sign-up. It is private too, with end-to-end encryption baked in. But it is also barebones – text only. No GIFs, no calls, no media sharing and no group chats.







Still, it is a smart move.



Say you are traveling abroad and need to contact a local host, but they don't use WhatsApp – and you'd rather not rack up roaming charges. Guest chats could save you the headache of figuring out how to reach them or which app to download. Just send them a link and you are chatting instantly in a secure one-on-one thread.

Now, it's important to understand how this is different from third-party chat support. That feature relies on external developers creating integrations so their services can talk to WhatsApp users. In contrast, guest chats are all handled within WhatsApp itself, meaning Meta is building this functionality natively. That should ensure a smoother and more consistent experience.



So, how should it work? WhatsApp users will send an invite link to someone in their contacts who doesn't have the app. That person just taps the link and – boom – they are in a chat with you, no sign-ups or downloads required. You can send the link however you like: text, email, social media, whatever works.



As mentioned, it's limited – there is no way to share photos, videos or stickers. Forget about voice notes or video calls and don't expect to create group chats either. This is a stripped-down version of WhatsApp meant strictly for one-on-one text-based conversations. But again, it is still encrypted, so your messages stay private. Only you and the guest can read what's sent.



The feature is still in development, so it is not live yet, but it sounds like it could be a pretty useful tool once it rolls out. Simple, secure messaging for anyone, anywhere – no app required. That's a solid win for convenience and yet another way WhatsApp could stay ahead of the curve.