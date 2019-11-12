Disney+ officially comes to LG smart TVs
Once the app is installed, LG customers can access the Disney+ platform through the dedicated icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible smart TVs.
The arrival of Disney+ to the streaming marketplace is an exciting opportunity for LG customers. Both Disney and LG TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so our customers can enjoy the very best content as they were intended to be seen and heard.
LG smart TVs offers support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats and they're compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Disney+ app will work seamlessly with LG’s smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI.
However, the South Korean company says that further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.
However, the South Korean company says that further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.
2 Comments
3. bucknassty
Posts: 1369; Member since: Mar 24, 2017
posted on yesterday, 8:40 AM 0
4. liteon163
Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on yesterday, 12:23 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):