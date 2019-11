Disney+ officially comes to LG smart TVs

LG smart TVs offers support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats and they're compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Disney+ app will work seamlessly with LG’s smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI.



However, the South Korean company says that further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.

Great news for LG smart TV owners, as the South Korean company has just announced that nearly 900 TV models produced 2016 through 2019 running webOS smart TV platform now support Disney+.LG customers in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands must download the Disney+ app to enjoy the streaming service, which provides content like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Those living in Australia and New Zealand will get the service next week with other markets to follow.Once the app is installed, LG customers can access the Disney+ platform through the dedicated icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible smart TVs.