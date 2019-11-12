LG webOS Wireless service

Disney+ officially comes to LG smart TVs

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 11:09 PM
Disney+ officially comes to LG smart TVs
Great news for LG smart TV owners, as the South Korean company has just announced that nearly 900 TV models produced 2016 through 2019 running webOS smart TV platform now support Disney+.

LG customers in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands must download the Disney+ app to enjoy the streaming service, which provides content like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Those living in Australia and New Zealand will get the service next week with other markets to follow.

Once the app is installed, LG customers can access the Disney+ platform through the dedicated icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible smart TVs.

The arrival of Disney+ to the streaming marketplace is an exciting opportunity for LG customers. Both Disney and LG TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so our customers can enjoy the very best content as they were intended to be seen and heard.

LG smart TVs offers support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats and they're compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Disney+ app will work seamlessly with LG’s smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI.

However, the South Korean company says that further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

bucknassty
Reply

3. bucknassty

Posts: 1369; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

.... now i really hate my vizio p-series that i bought last year... slow piece of crap

posted on yesterday, 8:40 AM

liteon163
Reply

4. liteon163

Posts: 71; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

webOS is awesome. It works so great on my second TV that I'll definitely get an LG OLED webOS TV when I finally need to replace my primary TV.

posted on yesterday, 12:23 PM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.