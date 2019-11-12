Disney+ officially comes to LG smart TVs





LG smart TVs offers support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats and they're compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Disney+ app will work seamlessly with LG’s smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI.



However, the South Korean company says that further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.