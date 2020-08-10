Dish continues to talk a good game while delivering little in terms of 5G progress









"We're just going to go do it"













In fact, Ergen has a long history of overpromising and underdelivering both satellite TV and wireless technologies despite his company never having actually tackled the latter industry prior to the Boost Mobile acquisition . Instead, what Dish did was hoard massive amounts of cellular spectrum over the years with no apparent intention of using said radio waves to provide consumer services.





While all this spectrum will undoubtedly prove handy now that the company is (allegedly) taking the wireless industry seriously, building a standalone 5G network from scratch is still an immensely challenging and potentially time-consuming task that Ergen doesn't seem to be treating accordingly.





As highlighted by a number of analysts, Dish has yet to "materially" start its big 5G buildout, which isn't stopping Ergen from teasing the construction of the "best network in the United States" while claiming he doesn't like to "spend a lot of time talking about it."





The problem is that's actually all the company has been doing for the last few months, hyping up this groundbreaking 5G network without getting a lot of work done or even securing the necessary financing to ramp up its efforts soon.

The name of the (prepaid) game is profit





Despite failing to announce a strategic partnership with the likes of Google or Amazon and still expecting to spend no more than $10 billion on creating its "Netflix"-like virtualized network, which experts believe to be a wildly unrealistic figure, Dish has its sights set on a commercial 5G launch in at least one market by the end of this year.









In the meantime, Ergen, who thinks what his company is trying to achieve in the long run will all come down to the execution rather than reinventing the wheel, also wants to improve the profitability of its prepaid division





To pull that off, the new parent of Sprint's former subsidiary aims to do some "cleaning up" of Boost's customer portfolio with a focus on actually making money instead of simply, ahem, boosting those user numbers. That doesn't necessarily mean rates will go up, mind you, as Dish believes its prepaid competition is in fact neglecting an older demographic seeking ultra-affordable plans with small amounts of data included.





That's where some of Boost Mobile's new options come in, trying to encourage sensible data consumption habits, as well as discourage people to jump from operator to operator in search for free phones.



