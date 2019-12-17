Ergen to tell judge that Dish will be ready to replace Sprint on day one
We've seen T-Mobile CEO John Legere testify in court that without T-Mobile, Sprint will be sold for pieces in two years, a sentiment shared under oath by a Sprint executive. Former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said under oath that Sprint can survive without the merger, but it will have to raise its prices and borrow more money. And now, Dish Network Chairman Charles Ergen is scheduled to take the stand in defense of the $26.5 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger, which has already been cleared by the FCC and DOJ. But for the deal to close, the defendants must triumph in a non-jury bench trial being held in a Manhattan courtroom.
Dish Network's Ergen has long wanted to control a wireless operator
Ergen has long desired to enter the wireless market. Dish was one of the big winners of the 2017 FCC auction of low-band 600MHz spectrum. T-Mobile won 31MHz of the airwaves by bidding $7.99 billion with Comcast next. But even before then, back in 2013 Ergen got Dish involved in a heated battle over Sprint. At one point, the satellite television provider offered $25.5 billion for the carrier but lost out to SoftBank. The latter owns 80% of the company.
The trial is being presided over by Victor Marrero, Senior U.S. District Judge of the Southern District of New York. The judge holds the fate of the merger in his hands. T-Mobile is looking to buy Sprint in order to obtain its 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. Combined with the carrier's 600MHz airwaves and some ultra-high mmWave spectrum, T-Mobile will be able to improve on the nationwide 5G network it launched earlier this month. With Sprint's mid-band spectrum, T-Mobile will be able to cover rural Americans with faster 5G signals. Legere testified last week that with Sprint's spectrum, T-Mobile will "triple the total 5G capacity of standalone T-Mobile and Sprint combined.," He added that if the deal doesn't get done, T-Mobile will "exhaust capacity in the next two to four years" in some markets.
