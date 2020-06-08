Dish is starting to prove its 5G network rollout ambitions are real (albeit distant)













Given the historic unreliability of Founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen , many analysts never expected that promise to materialize, but with various economic activities slowly going back to normal in the aftermath of the nation's coronavirus pandemic peak, new reports seem to suggest Dish is indeed planning to take on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile... eventually.





Following the imminent completion of the aforementioned Boost acquisition, the company is reportedly aiming to "move onto network deployment" at last, having purportedly signed "hundreds of leases" for 5G towers lately. While Dish might need to set up as many as 15,000 cell tower sites over the next few years to meet those lofty goals established by the Department of Justice, this is certainly an encouraging start to a monumental endeavor.





More than anything, these early efforts to set the stage for a new nationwide 5G network are making previously skeptical analysts confident that Dish will "show up in a meaningful way" in the cell tower industry, no longer focusing on simply hoarding spectrum for profit and instead looking to invest big money for a change in a mass-oriented product.







