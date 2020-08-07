Boost Mobile introduces five new wireless plans each priced under $50 per month
Boost Mobile, owned by Dish Wireless, announced today five prepaid plans each priced under $50 per month. One of the five new plans is part of Boost's "$hrink-It!" offering that reduces a customer's monthly rate by $10 per month after six on-time payments are made. The plan starts at $45 a month and comes with unlimited talk and text along with 15GB of high-speed data; once all of that data is consumed, the subscriber will still get to access data but at 2G speeds. And this plan also gives customers the ability to use a mobile hotspot although that will consume part of the customer's monthly data. Once three on-time payments are made, the plan's monthly price is reduced to $40. Once another three on-time payments are received, the price of the plan drops another $5 per month to $35.
The other plans all feature unlimited talk and text and mobile hotspot access. The $35 a month plan comes with 10GB of high-speed data, the $25 a month plan provides 5GB of high-speed data and the $15 a month and $10 a month plans give customers 2GB and 1GB of high-speed data respectively. These plans (not including the "$hrink-It" plan) are capped which means that after all of the high-speed data is consumed, the consumer will have to purchase more data or wait for the next billing cycle to begin.
- 1GB of high-speed data for $5
- 2GB of high-speed data for $10
Boost Mobile customers who have a real hunger for data can pay $50 monthly for a plan that comes with unlimited data (35GB of high-speed data), talk, and text and also comes with 12GB of mobile hotspot data. For a price of $60 per month, the unlimited plus plan features all of the above but content streams at a faster HD speed as opposed to the SD streams available on the $50 plan. When subscribers to either plan finish consuming the 35GB of high-speed data that they are allotted, data speeds drop to 2GB.
John Swieringa, group president retail wireless, and COO at Dish says, "It's more important than ever to provide reliable wireless choices that fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles. We're providing more choice and flexibility while putting money back in our customers' pockets, assuring everyone can afford to stay connected with our new, innovative options that address their individual needs."