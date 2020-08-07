Boost Mobile introduces five new wireless plans each priced under $50 per month

Boost Mobile, owned by Dish Wireless, announced today five prepaid plans each priced under $50 per month. One of the five new plans is part of Boost's "$hrink-It!" offering that reduces a customer's monthly rate by $10 per month after six on-time payments are made. The plan starts at $45 a month and comes with unlimited talk and text along with 15GB of high-speed data; once all of that data is consumed, the subscriber will still get to access data but at 2G speeds. And this plan also gives customers the ability to use a mobile hotspot although that will consume part of the customer's monthly data. Once three on-time payments are made, the plan's monthly price is reduced to $40. Once another three on-time payments are received, the price of the plan drops another $5 per month to $35.









The other plans all feature unlimited talk and text and mobile hotspot access. The $35 a month plan comes with 10GB of high-speed data, the $25 a month plan provides 5GB of high-speed data and the $15 a month and $10 a month plans give customers 2GB and 1GB of high-speed data respectively. These plans (not including the "$hrink-It" plan) are capped which means that after all of the high-speed data is consumed, the consumer will have to purchase more data or wait for the next billing cycle to begin.





Boost is also offering subscribers the opportunity to purchase add-on data at the following rates:



