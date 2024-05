Circle to Search is starting to roll out to the Pixel Tablet for beta testers

According to a report from Android Authority , based on user input, "Circle to Search" has finally arrived on the Google Pixel Tablet . This feature lets you highlight a bit of text or an image on your screen, and Google will instantly search for more information on the web.Circle to Search has been a favorite since its launch, rolling out slowly first on last year's Samsung and Google's flagships and then eventually making it to other devices like the Pixel 8 , which received the feature as a surprise Feature Drop. Over the past several months, the feature then steadily arrived on the Pixel 6 and 7 series, and various Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.Google then promised back in March that the feature would "soon" arrive to other devices, and not a month later the Pixel Fold received it. Fast-forward just a few weeks, and we are now seeing these reports that for some users running Android 15 Beta 1.2, the Circle to Search feature is showing up with a notification to try it out.