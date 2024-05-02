Circle to Search is starting to roll out to the Pixel Tablet for beta testers

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google's handy Circle to Search tool, which originally launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and leverages some of Google Lens's visual search magic, is now making its way to even more devices. 

According to a report from Android Authority, based on user input, "Circle to Search" has finally arrived on the Google Pixel Tablet. This feature lets you highlight a bit of text or an image on your screen, and Google will instantly search for more information on the web.

Circle to Search has been a favorite since its launch, rolling out slowly first on last year's Samsung and Google's flagships and then eventually making it to other devices like the Pixel 8, which received the feature as a surprise Feature Drop. Over the past several months, the feature then steadily arrived on the Pixel 6 and 7 series, and various Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.

Google then promised back in March that the feature would "soon" arrive to other devices, and not a month later the Pixel Fold received it. Fast-forward just a few weeks, and we are now seeing these reports that for some users running Android 15 Beta 1.2, the Circle to Search feature is showing up with a notification to try it out.

Image credit: Android Authority

While the rollout on the Pixel Tablet seems limited right now, as only a few users have reported having it, hopefully it won't be long before all Pixel Tablet users can take advantage of it. For owners of older Samsung devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Circle to Search will arrive as part of the One UI 6.1 update which is already rolling out in South Korea. This means that it won't be long before it eventually rolls out globally (Europe and the U.S.) for all to take advantage of.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

