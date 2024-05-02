Samsung One UI 6.1 update has begun to roll out to Galaxy S22, S21 & older foldables
Samsung's One UI 6.1, which debuted on the Galaxy S24, brought the fresh AI features that we know as Galaxy AI. Originally, this update was slated for the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5, with the Galaxy S22 getting the update in May. However, it looks like Samsung is following through early in the month, as some Galaxy S22 users can now download the One UI 6.1 update that includes the AI features.
Unfortunately, hardware limitations mean that these older devices will not be able to support the full range of Galaxy AI features, even the flagship ones. Samsung confirmed that devices like the S22 won't see impressive features like Generative Edit or Instant Slow-mo. However, the updates will bring AI-powered features like Live Translate, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist.
According to Android Police, multiple reports are surfacing on X and other social media sites, confirming that the 2.8GB software update is now available in Korea for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While not yet downloadable in Europe and the U.S., these updates typically receive a fast worldwide release, so it is likely coming within days or weeks. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also on the list for a May One UI update, though the software isn't live yet.
Image credit: Samsung
It's important to keep in mind that many of these AI-powered features require an active internet connection and for you to be signed in to your Samsung account for them to work. Also, some do require an additional download, aside from the software update. For example, for Live Translate, language packs for the desired language will be needed and those need to be downloaded from your phone's Settings > General management > Language > Language packs section.
