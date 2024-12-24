Best Christmas deals on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers: Perfect picks for your gift cards
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas is here, and it's time to check what's hiding under the Christmas tree! If your friends and family members struggled to pick the right present for you, chances are you've got some gift cards to use. Do you know what to use them for? If not, you've come to the right place!
Christmas is a time when many of the most popular merchants, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, launch splendid offers. With so many offers on tech flying around, it can be challenging for users to pick the right thing to use their gift cards. Well, if you're a music lover, we've got many exciting things to show you.
Jump to:
Christmas is a time when many of the most popular merchants, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, launch splendid offers. With so many offers on tech flying around, it can be challenging for users to pick the right thing to use their gift cards. Well, if you're a music lover, we've got many exciting things to show you.
Stay with us to find the hottest discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds this Christmas. We've also included various bargains on popular Bluetooth speakers in case you want to share your love for music with others. Let's get to it.
Top 3 Christmas deals to consider:
Jump to:
Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Amazon
Amazon is feeling especially generous this Christmas. Samsung's latest high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, are $40 off and even come with a $20 Amazon Gift Card.
If you're looking to redeem your Amazon gift card on a new portable Bluetooth speaker, we'd suggest the latest Beats Pill or the JBL Flip 6. Both of them are currently available for just under $100, retailing for 23–33% off their usual price.
Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Best Buy
Did you receive a Best Buy gift card this Christmas? Fret not! There are plenty of promos at Best Buy to choose from. For example, the merchant is giving you a 50% markdown on the JBL Tune Flex, while the Beats Powerbeats Pro are 35% off.
For users seeking AirPods Pro 2-like noise cancellation, the Sony LinkBuds S might be the ideal choice. These are currently 35% off at Best Buy. For those looking for something by Jabra, the Elite 10 enjoy a $100 discount.
Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Walmart
Walmart has equally attractive offers to help gift card receivers find the ideal music companion without breaking the bank. Over here, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for 24% off.
But that's not all! The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS promise a hefty battery life of up to 40 hours, now at a much more exciting price. Yep, they're discounted and sell for under $100 right now. That saves you $50.
Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Target
Is Target your favorite tech store? Well, you've probably got some gift cards for that seller this Christmas. If that's the case, you should definitely consider the Sony WF-1000XM5. These bad boys are quite expensive even at $100 off, but they're some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, promising supreme noise cancellation and top-shelf sound quality.
If you don't wish to spend that much money on your next wireless earbuds, consider the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which are currently under $70. And for those seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XG300 is way cheaper than usual at Target, where you can save $200!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: