Best Christmas deals on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers: Perfect picks for your gift cards

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals you can use your gift card on this Christmas is the Sony SRS-XG300! This bad boy is a dream come true at Target right now, where you can save 57% on one.

For music fans on the iOS ecosystem, the ideal Christmas gift must be the AirPods Pro 2. If you received a Walmart gift card this holiday, we suggest you get them for 24% off at Walmart.

The Galaxy Buds FE are a hit right now. These fellas are another suitable buy you can spend your gift card on. They're 40% off right now, offered for only about $60.

Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Amazon





Beats Studio Buds: 47% off at Amazon The Studio Buds work with iOS and Android devices, offering decent ANC and balanced audio. The Studio Buds feature up to eight hours of listening time per charge and are 47% off at Amazon. $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4: Save 40% at Amazon right now The Jabra Elite 4 stand out with quality noise cancellation and Bluetooth Multipoint. They're way cheaper than usual right now. Save 40% at Amazon. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE: Save 40% at Amazon If you're a Samsung fan on a budget, consider the Galaxy Buds FE. These fellas are another suitable buy you can spend your gift card on. They're 40% off right now. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon If you received an Amazon Gift Card with a higher value, grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer high-end features and now come with an included $20 Amazon Gift Card, plus a $40 discount. $60 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Beats Pill (2024): Save $50 at Amazon The new Beats Pill is now on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it for just under $100, making it a great deal. The speaker delivers great sound for the price and boasts strong bass. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Get the JBL Flip 6 and save 23% at Amazon If you want a compact, sturdy Bluetooth speaker with great audio, the JBL Flip 6 is a great choice. This buddy is one of the most well-liked options from the brand, and it's 23% off right now. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon is feeling especially generous this Christmas. Samsung's latest high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , are $40 off and even come with a $20 Amazon Gift Card.





Bluetooth speaker , we'd suggest the latest Beats Pill or the If you're looking to redeem your Amazon gift card on a new portable, we'd suggest the latest Beats Pill or the JBL Flip 6 . Both of them are currently available for just under $100, retailing for 23–33% off their usual price.





Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Best Buy





Save $50 on the JBL Tune Flex at Best Buy If you want casual earbuds for everyday listening that don't cost way too much, we'd suggest the JBL Tune Flex. These earbuds have ANC and long battery life. Save $50 on them at Best Buy. $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats fans can save $70 on the Powerbeats Pro If you're looking for Beats workout earbuds, Best Buy's got top-notch bargain on the Powerbeats Pro. These are now $70 off at the merchant, providing way more value for money. $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony WF-C700N: Save $40 at Best Buy Sony earbuds aren't necessarily expensive. Take the WF-C700N, for example. These earbuds promise noise cancellation and can be the perfect thing to redeem your Best Buy gift card on. They're $40 off. $40 off (33%) $79 99 $119 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony LinkBuds S: Save 35% at Best Buy If you're looking for a more premium pair of Sony earbuds, consider the Sony LinkBuds S! These earbuds offer incredible noise cancellation, and they're quite tempting at $70 off. $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Elite 10: Save $100 at Best Buy this Christmas The Jabra Elite 10 are another high-class model to consider. The earbuds deliver quality Dolby Atmos audio with dynamic head tracking. You can save $100 on them at Best Buy. $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): Save $30 at Best Buy Bose recently released its second-gen SoundLink Flex. The unit follows the design of its predecessor and can float on water. It offers EQ customizations and has a built-in mic. Save 20% on it at Best Buy. $30 off (20%) $119 $149 Buy at BestBuy Sony SRS-XB100: Save $20 at Best Buy If you want a super-small portable Bluetooth speaker that can accompany you on hiking trips and more, the Sony SRS-XB is one great choice to consider. You can buy it for $20 off. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at BestBuy





Did you receive a Best Buy gift card this Christmas? Fret not! There are plenty of promos at Best Buy to choose from. For example, the merchant is giving you a 50% markdown on the JBL Tune Flex, while the Beats Powerbeats Pro are 35% off.



For users seeking AirPods Pro 2-like noise cancellation, the Sony LinkBuds S might be the ideal choice. These are currently 35% off at Best Buy. For those looking for something by Jabra, the Elite 10 enjoy a $100 discount.





Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Walmart





The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $59 of For iOS users, there are no better earbuds than the AirPods Pro 2. As you probably know, these buddies aren't affordable at their regular price. The good news is that they're currently $59 off at Walmart. $59 off (24%) $189 99 $249 Buy at Walmart The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are $50 off at Walmart Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS for $50 off their price at Walmart. The earbuds have good sound and ANC, and pack a great battery life. $50 off (33%) $99 95 $149 95 Buy at Walmart The Sony WF-C700N are 32% off at Walmart If you're looking for affordable Sony earbuds, consider redeeming your Walmart gift card on the WF-C700N. These earbuds promise respectable noise cancellation and are $37 off. $37 off (32%) $78 $115 02 Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-XE300: Save 51% at Walmart Why not share the music with everyone else? The Sony SRS-XE300 is one excellent choice to consider. This speaker is currently available for $100 off its usual price! $100 off (51%) $97 99 $198 Buy at Walmart Walmart sells the JBL Charge 5 for 22% off Looking for a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in powerbank and long battery life? The JBL Charge 5 is the one to get. The unit offers JBL Original Pro sound, now at $40 off its usual price. $40 off (22%) $139 95 $179 95 Buy at Walmart





Walmart has equally attractive offers to help gift card receivers find the ideal music companion without breaking the bank. Over here, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for 24% off.





But that's not all! The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS promise a hefty battery life of up to 40 hours, now at a much more exciting price. Yep, they're discounted and sell for under $100 right now. That saves you $50.



