Best Christmas deals on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers: Perfect picks for your gift cards

AirPods Pro 2 attached to a creative planter shaped like a face with glasses, holding a plant as hair on a wooden table.
Christmas is here, and it's time to check what's hiding under the Christmas tree! If your friends and family members struggled to pick the right present for you, chances are you've got some gift cards to use. Do you know what to use them for? If not, you've come to the right place!

Christmas is a time when many of the most popular merchants, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, launch splendid offers. With so many offers on tech flying around, it can be challenging for users to pick the right thing to use their gift cards. Well, if you're a music lover, we've got many exciting things to show you.

Stay with us to find the hottest discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds this Christmas. We've also included various bargains on popular Bluetooth speakers in case you want to share your love for music with others. Let's get to it.

Top 3 Christmas deals to consider:

Jump to:

Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Amazon


Beats Studio Buds: 47% off at Amazon

The Studio Buds work with iOS and Android devices, offering decent ANC and balanced audio. The Studio Buds feature up to eight hours of listening time per charge and are 47% off at Amazon.
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4: Save 40% at Amazon right now

The Jabra Elite 4 stand out with quality noise cancellation and Bluetooth Multipoint. They're way cheaper than usual right now. Save 40% at Amazon.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 40% at Amazon

If you're a Samsung fan on a budget, consider the Galaxy Buds FE. These fellas are another suitable buy you can spend your gift card on. They're 40% off right now.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon

If you received an Amazon Gift Card with a higher value, grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer high-end features and now come with an included $20 Amazon Gift Card, plus a $40 discount.
$60 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Pill (2024): Save $50 at Amazon

The new Beats Pill is now on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it for just under $100, making it a great deal. The speaker delivers great sound for the price and boasts strong bass.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the JBL Flip 6 and save 23% at Amazon

If you want a compact, sturdy Bluetooth speaker with great audio, the JBL Flip 6 is a great choice. This buddy is one of the most well-liked options from the brand, and it's 23% off right now.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon is feeling especially generous this Christmas. Samsung's latest high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, are $40 off and even come with a $20 Amazon Gift Card. 

If you're looking to redeem your Amazon gift card on a new portable Bluetooth speaker, we'd suggest the latest Beats Pill or the JBL Flip 6. Both of them are currently available for just under $100, retailing for 23–33% off their usual price.

Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Best Buy


Save $50 on the JBL Tune Flex at Best Buy

If you want casual earbuds for everyday listening that don't cost way too much, we'd suggest the JBL Tune Flex. These earbuds have ANC and long battery life. Save $50 on them at Best Buy.
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats fans can save $70 on the Powerbeats Pro

If you're looking for Beats workout earbuds, Best Buy's got top-notch bargain on the Powerbeats Pro. These are now $70 off at the merchant, providing way more value for money.
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony WF-C700N: Save $40 at Best Buy

Sony earbuds aren't necessarily expensive. Take the WF-C700N, for example. These earbuds promise noise cancellation and can be the perfect thing to redeem your Best Buy gift card on. They're $40 off.
$40 off (33%)
$79 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony LinkBuds S: Save 35% at Best Buy

If you're looking for a more premium pair of Sony earbuds, consider the Sony LinkBuds S! These earbuds offer incredible noise cancellation, and they're quite tempting at $70 off.
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jabra Elite 10: Save $100 at Best Buy this Christmas

The Jabra Elite 10 are another high-class model to consider. The earbuds deliver quality Dolby Atmos audio with dynamic head tracking. You can save $100 on them at Best Buy.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): Save $30 at Best Buy

Bose recently released its second-gen SoundLink Flex. The unit follows the design of its predecessor and can float on water. It offers EQ customizations and has a built-in mic. Save 20% on it at Best Buy.
$30 off (20%)
$119
$149
Buy at BestBuy

Sony SRS-XB100: Save $20 at Best Buy

If you want a super-small portable Bluetooth speaker that can accompany you on hiking trips and more, the Sony SRS-XB is one great choice to consider. You can buy it for $20 off.
$20 off (33%)
$39 99
$59 99
Buy at BestBuy

Did you receive a Best Buy gift card this Christmas? Fret not! There are plenty of promos at Best Buy to choose from. For example, the merchant is giving you a 50% markdown on the JBL Tune Flex, while the Beats Powerbeats Pro are 35% off.

For users seeking AirPods Pro 2-like noise cancellation, the Sony LinkBuds S might be the ideal choice. These are currently 35% off at Best Buy. For those looking for something by Jabra, the Elite 10 enjoy a $100 discount.

Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Walmart


The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $59 of

For iOS users, there are no better earbuds than the AirPods Pro 2. As you probably know, these buddies aren't affordable at their regular price. The good news is that they're currently $59 off at Walmart.
$59 off (24%)
$189 99
$249
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are $50 off at Walmart

Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS for $50 off their price at Walmart. The earbuds have good sound and ANC, and pack a great battery life.
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at Walmart

The Sony WF-C700N are 32% off at Walmart

If you're looking for affordable Sony earbuds, consider redeeming your Walmart gift card on the WF-C700N. These earbuds promise respectable noise cancellation and are $37 off.
$37 off (32%)
$78
$115 02
Buy at Walmart

Sony SRS-XE300: Save 51% at Walmart

Why not share the music with everyone else? The Sony SRS-XE300 is one excellent choice to consider. This speaker is currently available for $100 off its usual price!
$100 off (51%)
$97 99
$198
Buy at Walmart

Walmart sells the JBL Charge 5 for 22% off

Looking for a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in powerbank and long battery life? The JBL Charge 5 is the one to get. The unit offers JBL Original Pro sound, now at $40 off its usual price.
$40 off (22%)
$139 95
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

Walmart has equally attractive offers to help gift card receivers find the ideal music companion without breaking the bank. Over here, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for 24% off. 

But that's not all! The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS promise a hefty battery life of up to 40 hours, now at a much more exciting price. Yep, they're discounted and sell for under $100 right now. That saves you $50.

Christmas deals on earbuds and speakers at Target


Beats Solo Buds: Save $20 at Target

If Target is your retailer of choice (and you're an iOS user), we'd recommend the Beats Solo Buds. These buddies are currently $20 off at Target.
$20 off (25%)
$59 99
$79 99
Buy at Target

JBL Tune Buds: 50% off at Target!

The JBL Tune Flex are another decent choice. Target, just like Best Buy, sells these buddies for $50 off their usual price, making them a hit for those who have no idea what to use their Target gift card on.
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Target

Sony WF-1000XM5: Save $100 at Target!

If you're looking for high-end wireless earbuds, Target sells one of the best options at $100 off. We're talking, of course, about the Sony WF-1000XM5!
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Target

Jabra Elite 4 Active: 42% off at Target!

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are another great pick you might want to check out. They're 42% off at Target, offering plenty of value for money. The earbuds feature quality ANC and are a dream at that price.
$50 off (42%)
$69 99
$119 99
Buy at Target

Sony SRS-XG300: Save $200 at Target!

The Sony SRS-XG300 is a very capable portable Bluetooth speaker many users would be happy to have. It's a super-hot pick right now, offered for $200 off its MSRP.
$200 off (57%)
$149 99
$349 99
Buy at Target

$20 off the JBL Clip 5 at Target!

If you don't need a large portable Bluetooth speaker, consider a smaller alternative. The latest edition of JBL's Clip models, the Clip 5, is an excellent pick. The best part is that you can save $20 on the unit.
$20 off (25%)
$59 99
$79 99
Buy at Target

Is Target your favorite tech store? Well, you've probably got some gift cards for that seller this Christmas. If that's the case, you should definitely consider the Sony WF-1000XM5. These bad boys are quite expensive even at $100 off, but they're some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, promising supreme noise cancellation and top-shelf sound quality. 

If you don't wish to spend that much money on your next wireless earbuds, consider the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which are currently under $70. And for those seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XG300 is way cheaper than usual at Target, where you can save $200!
