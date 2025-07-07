A cheaper Galaxy Tab with S Pen support? Signs point to yes

Galaxy Tab S10 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10







On top of that, 45W fast charging is confirmed, so topping it up shouldn’t take forever either.



And here’s the part that might really make this one stand out: S Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite had it (its direct predecessor, although launched years ago) and it looks like the S10 Lite could follow suit.









Would you consider buying the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite? Yes, especially if the S Pen is bundled. Maybe, it depends on the final price. No, I need something more powerful. I’m waiting to see what OnePlus offers. Yes, especially if the S Pen is bundled. 0% Maybe, it depends on the final price. 0% No, I need something more powerful. 0% I’m waiting to see what OnePlus offers. 0%