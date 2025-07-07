A cheaper Galaxy Tab with S Pen support? Signs point to yes
Plus, leaked specs suggest battery life could be a standout feature, too.
Galaxy Tab S10 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung isn’t just focusing on the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 series this year – it looks like there is a new budget-friendly tablet coming, too. Fresh leaks point to the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and it might just be a sweet deal for folks looking to get a new Android tablet without breaking the bank.
According to a recent FCC listing, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is on its way – and while the listing doesn’t spell out every detail, it does tip off one important spec: the battery.
The model number spotted in the documents matches the one used in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which means we are likely looking at the same 8,000mAh battery here, too.
That is not wild by today’s standards – we’ve seen phones from China packing 7,000mAh cells – but it is still a good size for a tablet, especially at this price point.
And if it performs anything like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, you can expect around 7 hours of screen time. Not bad at all. In fact, the FE model ranks in second place in our battery test results, right after its bigger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.
On top of that, 45W fast charging is confirmed, so topping it up shouldn’t take forever either.
And here’s the part that might really make this one stand out: S Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite had it (its direct predecessor, although launched years ago) and it looks like the S10 Lite could follow suit.
The listing shows S Pen support. | Image credit – 91Mobiles
That’s huge for anyone who wants to take notes, sketch or just prefers a stylus-friendly tablet – especially if Samsung bundles it in the box again like it did before.
Leaks so far suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chip paired with 6 GB of RAM – not flagship-tier, but perfectly fine for streaming, browsing and light multitasking.
There is no word yet on the official release date, but FCC certification usually means a launch isn’t far off. As for price, it should land below the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which currently goes for around $500. That puts the Lite model squarely in budget territory.
So, if you are eyeing a new affordable tablet and don’t need it right this second, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite might be worth waiting for – especially if the S Pen is included.
But Samsung’s not the only one playing in this space. OnePlus is also cooking up its own budget tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite, which is rumored to pack an even larger 9,340mAh battery. Of course, how these two stack up in real-world use will be clearer once they actually launch, but it’s nice to see more solid options popping up for Android tablet fans who don’t want to spend a fortune.
