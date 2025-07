A cheaper Galaxy Tab with S Pen support? Signs point to yes

Galaxy Tab S10 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10



On top of that, 45W fast charging is confirmed, so topping it up shouldn’t take forever either.



And here’s the part that might really make this one stand out: S Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite had it (its direct predecessor, although launched years ago) and it looks like the S10 Lite could follow suit.

The listing shows S Pen support. | Image credit – 91Mobiles





Galaxy Tab S10

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Tab S10

Android tablet

That’s huge for anyone who wants to take notes, sketch or just prefers a stylus-friendly tablet – especially if Samsung bundles it in the box again like it did before. Leaks so far suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chip paired with 6 GB of RAM – not flagship-tier, but perfectly fine for streaming, browsing and light multitasking.There is no word yet on the official release date, but FCC certification usually means a launch isn’t far off. As for price, it should land below theFE, which currently goes for around $500. That puts the Lite model squarely in budget territory.So, if you are eyeing a new affordable tablet and don’t need it right this second, theLite might be worth waiting for – especially if the S Pen is included.But Samsung’s not the only one playing in this space. OnePlus is also cooking up its own budget tablet , the OnePlus Pad Lite, which is rumored to pack an even larger 9,340mAh battery . Of course, how these two stack up in real-world use will be clearer once they actually launch, but it’s nice to see more solid options popping up forfans who don’t want to spend a fortune.