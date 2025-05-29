Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

A cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 is really coming soon

Before the Galaxy Tab S11 series arrives, Samsung plans to launch one last member of the Galaxy Tab S10 family

Although Samsung is expected to launch a new lineup of tablets in just a few months, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is going to get one last member, possibly slightly earlier.

Last month there was a rumor about a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 tablet that would be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset. No other details were available at that time, but it looks like the tablet really exists and is very close to being introduced.

The unannounced Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been recently spotted on Geekbench’s website. Even though it’s not listed as Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, there are a couple of clues that give its name away.

First of all, the codename for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is SM-X406B. Secondly, the “X” letter is often used in the model number of the Galaxy Tab S family. Lastly, it’s powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, just like the previous rumor claimed.

The Exynos 1380 chipset is complemented by a Mali-G68 GPU (graphics processing unit) and 6GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, the tablet will ship with Android 15 but is expected to receive major OS updates for several years.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite listing on Geekbench | Screenshot by Xpertpick

Samsung is rumored to launch two Galaxy Tab S10 Lite models – Wi-Fi and LTE, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet, so take it with a grain of salt. This will be the cheapest tablet in the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, and probably the last since Samsung is preparing to launch new models this fall.

This year Samsung decided to skip the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 and only release Plus and Ultra models. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite would be the third model of the family that Samsung launches on the market.

Meanwhile, at least two Galaxy Tab S11 tablets are expected to arrive this year, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both are rumored to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, which is a bit unfortunate considering that these will compete with some of the best tablets Apple iPads.

It’s not really about performance, but the people’s perception when it comes to MediaTek and Qualcomm brands. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will manage to poach any Apple fans with its new high-end Galaxy Tab S11 tablets.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
