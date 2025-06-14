OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
A new affordable Android tablet that brings several upgrades over the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to arrive soon.
OnePlus Pad Lite | Image credit: 91mobiles @OnLeaksOnePlus introduced two high-tier devices in the last couple of weeks, the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus Pad 3. If you’re a devoted OnePlus fan but can’t afford either of the two devices, you’ll be happy to know the Chinese company has a big surprise for customers with lower budgets.
OnePlus Pad Lite is an affordable tablet with premium design and solid specs. The folks at 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) put together several renders that show the upcoming tablet from different angles, as well as with its dedicated cover on.
The Pad Lite doesn’t look like OnePlus’s latest slate, the Pad 3, but it does borrow most of its design traits from the other tablet the company introduced in the past. This makes perfect sense considering that the Pad Lite is supposed to be the child of OnePlus’s previous entry-level tablet, the Pad Go.
We also have OnePlus Pad Lite’s dimensions in case you’re curios: 254.9 x 166.5 x 7.4mm. The tablet weighs 539g, which makes it around the same weight as the OnePlus Pad Go, which weighs 532g.
Hardware-wise, the Pad Lite offers some minimal upgrades over the Pad Go. For example, the slate is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, which is a tad more powerful than Pad Go’s Helio G99. It’s also worth mentioning the Pad Lite packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but different storage options might be available at launch.
OnePlus Pad Lite | Images credits: 91mobiles @OneLeaks
As far as the camera goes, the Pad Lite got downgraded to dual 5-megapixel cameras, one on the front and one on the rear. In comparison, the Pad Go has an 8-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
The biggest upgrade over the Pad Go seems to be the battery. As some of you probably know already, OnePlus Pad Go is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, but the Pad Lite will have a much bigger 9,340 mAh battery.
Finally, OnePlus Pad Lite is said to feature an 11-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This is slightly smaller than the Pad Go’s 11.35-inch display, but that will probably not be as noticeable as the resolution, which is also lower.
