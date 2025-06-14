OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets

OnePlus Pad Lite | Image credit: 91mobiles @OnLeaks

As far as the camera goes, the Pad Lite got downgraded to dual 5-megapixel cameras, one on the front and one on the rear. In comparison, the Pad Go has an 8-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.The biggest upgrade over the Pad Go seems to be the battery. As some of you probably know already, OnePlus Pad Go is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, but the Pad Lite will have a much bigger 9,340 mAh battery.Finally, OnePlus Pad Lite is said to feature an 11-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This is slightly smaller than the Pad Go’s 11.35-inch display, but that will probably not be as noticeable as the resolution, which is also lower.OnePlus Pad Lite will be available in Aero Blue color and will come with a folio cover. No information about the price is available yet, but we suspect this will be initially introduced in India for less than Rs 20,000 ($230 / €200).