Certification reveals stagnant Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus charging speeds

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung flagships might not be as different from their predecessors as consumers might have hoped. We’ve already seen renders that show the Galaxy S25 phones and their minor changes, and now the 3C certification from China confirms their charging speeds: they’re the same.

Yep, the S25 and S25 Plus will not be bringing any improvements to wired charging speeds over the S24 and S24 Plus. The S25 will charge at 25W and the S25 Plus will charge at 45W. Wireless charging speeds were not revealed. Samsung is also currently facing legal action for having stolen its wireless charging tech.

The 3C certification for Galaxy S25 Ultra revealed that it would charge at 45W as well. More interestingly, the S25 Ultra is apparently going to support satellite connectivity. It’s undoubtedly going to be a powerful phone but it is slightly disappointing to see Samsung playing it so safe with the charging. Especially now when even budget Chinese phones have faster charging speeds.

The biggest change seems to be the new design that the Ultra will reportedly adopt. Though the S25 and S25 Plus look similar to their predecessors, the S25 Ultra is supposedly getting rounder edges. I still maintain that the sharp look the Ultra phones have had for the past few years should have stayed, though this will be more comfortable for some.

It looks so cool. | Image credit — PhoneArena

And apart from that it’s seeming like a minor upgrade for Samsung. The iPhone 16 is also barely any different from the iPhone 15 lineup, and hardly a worthy upgrade. Unfortunately, it looks like the S25 phones will be more of the same.

Even the Galaxy Tab S10 is looking to be the same as the Tab S9, with the only improvement being that it’s slightly slimmer now. It’ll also feature a Galaxy AI button but it's too early to tell how many people are going to use it.

All the leaks we’ve gotten till now point to one thing: Samsung is making everything slimmer. The S25 Ultra will be the slimmest Ultra phone to date and the other S25 phones are also choosing reduced thickness over potentially better batteries.

With such minor upgrades for both Samsung and Apple’s flagships, next year’s best phones might just be the revamped iPhone SE and Galaxy S24 FE.
