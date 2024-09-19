Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it

Samsung
Samsung devices from 2016 and onwards have implemented wireless charging based on infringed patents, a court has ruled. The company now has to pay a fine of over $192 million if it wishes to continue using the technology in its devices moving forward.

Mojo Mobility, the company who filed the lawsuit against Samsung in 2022, claimed that Samsung had infringed its patents to develop wireless charging technology. Even more interestingly, Mojo Mobility had actually approached Samsung more than once for a partnership in 2013 but had been turned away.

Samsung’s infringement of Mojo Mobility’s patents has been ruled willful, though the Korean giant maintains that the patents were invalid. Mojo Mobility’s tech is currently powering all sorts of Samsung devices including its phones, audio gear, chargers and smartwatches.

Though Samsung had tried to resolve the lawsuit in 2023, claiming it was wrong, the court ruled against the company.

Liar! | Image credit — PhoneArena

This is far from the only issue plaguing Samsung at the moment. The company is currently about to lay off around 30 percent of its global workforce while also withdrawing personnel from its plant in Texas. This decision was made after Samsung continued to have difficulty making Exynos a viable alternative to Snapdragon.

Mojo Mobility, understandably, is quite pleased with the ruling. I’m finding it difficult to believe that Samsung got away with such a major theft of intellectual property for this long. Then again, the company has just got done paying a $142 million fine after this same court ruled that it had infringed patents for 5G technology.

Samsung wants to make 1.4 nm chips and start using them by 2027. I hope it doesn’t infringe on yet another set of patents that it will then only get a slap on the wrist for almost a decade later. Similar to how AT&T just paid a minor fine to “resolve” a long-running investigation into a 2023 data breach.

Samsung may make some of the best phones on the market today but that hardly gives it the right to straight up steal technology from smaller companies. But who am I kidding, this’ll keep happening and companies will keep paying meager fees to be let go.

It’s just the “cost of doing business”.
