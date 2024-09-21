Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard getting a new key you may never use

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Samsung Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with keyboard cover
*Header image is referential and showcases the Galaxy Tab S9. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung’s newest tablets are just around the corner if recent leaks and rumors are to be believed, but what exactly do they bring to the table? Not a whole lot if even further rumors are accurate. However, there is a new key being added to the keyboard covers. A key that has been a point of contention since it’s made its way to certain laptops: the AI key.

Yep, just like the Copilot key for Windows, Samsung is reportedly looking to add a Galaxy AI key for its tablets. Whenever you need AI assistance — be it circle to search, answering a query or summarization — Galaxy AI will be at your fingertips, literally. And if you don’t want AI assistance and never will, then consider it like the Insert key on traditional keyboards. I never use it and I’m a writer by profession!

Of course, some people will get angry at the Galaxy AI key for even existing. AI has been a controversial subject since ChatGPT first started gaining popularity during 2023. Much like the Copilot key I expect many users to vocally hate the Galaxy AI key: calling it a useless feature no one asked for.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung did it first, folks. | Video credit — Samsung

According to previous Galaxy Tab S10 leaks the new devices will have very similar specifications to their predecessors. For example, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is allegedly shipping with the following:

  • 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Up to 16 GB of RAM
  • 11,200 mAh battery
  • 13 + 8 MP rear-facing cameras
  • 12 + 12MP front-facing cameras
  • And WiFi 7 alongside Bluetooth 5.3

So, kind of like the iPhone 16, it seems to be a marginal upgrade that will focus more on AI. Also like the iPhone 16 its predecessors have access to said AI as well. Though arguably, Samsung might refrain from marketing the AI on its newest tablets as one of the only two reasons to upgrade.

Recommended Stories
I, personally, am quite fond of AI. It’s much more than just a “word predictor” as many people believe. However, I do understand why some people are opposed to it, especially after the countless jobs it has replaced.

Not to mention controversial practices like Meta training AI on your public posts.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless