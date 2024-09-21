Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard getting a new key you may never use
*Header image is referential and showcases the Galaxy Tab S9. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung’s newest tablets are just around the corner if recent leaks and rumors are to be believed, but what exactly do they bring to the table? Not a whole lot if even further rumors are accurate. However, there is a new key being added to the keyboard covers. A key that has been a point of contention since it’s made its way to certain laptops: the AI key.
Yep, just like the Copilot key for Windows, Samsung is reportedly looking to add a Galaxy AI key for its tablets. Whenever you need AI assistance — be it circle to search, answering a query or summarization — Galaxy AI will be at your fingertips, literally. And if you don’t want AI assistance and never will, then consider it like the Insert key on traditional keyboards. I never use it and I’m a writer by profession!
Of course, some people will get angry at the Galaxy AI key for even existing. AI has been a controversial subject since ChatGPT first started gaining popularity during 2023. Much like the Copilot key I expect many users to vocally hate the Galaxy AI key: calling it a useless feature no one asked for.
Samsung did it first, folks. | Video credit — Samsung
According to previous Galaxy Tab S10 leaks the new devices will have very similar specifications to their predecessors. For example, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is allegedly shipping with the following:
So, kind of like the iPhone 16, it seems to be a marginal upgrade that will focus more on AI. Also like the iPhone 16 its predecessors have access to said AI as well. Though arguably, Samsung might refrain from marketing the AI on its newest tablets as one of the only two reasons to upgrade.
Not to mention controversial practices like Meta training AI on your public posts.
- 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- Up to 16 GB of RAM
- 11,200 mAh battery
- 13 + 8 MP rear-facing cameras
- 12 + 12MP front-facing cameras
- And WiFi 7 alongside Bluetooth 5.3
I, personally, am quite fond of AI. It’s much more than just a “word predictor” as many people believe. However, I do understand why some people are opposed to it, especially after the countless jobs it has replaced.
