The stylish Bose SoundLink Max drops to its second-best price with Amazon's exclusive sale
The big and bold Bose SoundLink Max is a very tempting choice for music lovers in Amazon's exclusive sale.
Bose's big SoundLink Max is large, bold, and simply gorgeous. As the biggest addition to the brand's SoundLink lineup, this puppy delivers serious audio quality, but its high asking price—nearly $400—might put off some users. Well, Amazon's latest deal is here to change that.
We don't know for how long, but this big portable Bluetooth speaker is 18% more affordable at the e-commerce giant, saving you $70. Although this isn't the most substantial price cut we've ever seen, it lands the unit at its second-best price of 2025. Not only that, but we rarely see discounts for it. And considering that neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches Amazon's current deal, we think it's definitely worth checking out.
The SoundLink Max is rugged and stylish, making it an ideal addition to outdoor gatherings. It features an IP67 rating, so you shouldn't worry too much about water and dust damage. That said, the device isn't the most lightweight at 4.6lbs, so it might not be the perfect choice if you're looking for something that takes little to no space inside a backpack.
Special features include USB-C charging that can be used to juice your device while streaming your favorite jams. However, it relies on its own battery to charge devices, so using this feature will diminish overall playtime. Speaking of which, you can expect the SoundLink Max to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is a very solid result indeed.
This puppy is no slouch in the audio department. It delivers relatively neutral stereo sound out of the box, but you can easily turn up the bass and treble through its companion app to get more thumping low-end.
Ultimately, the SoundLink Max delivers style, long playtime, and excellent sound. What more could you need in a portable Bluetooth speaker? Get yours at Amazon and save $70 before it's too late.
