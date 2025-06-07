Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The stylish Bose SoundLink Max drops to its second-best price with Amazon's exclusive sale

The big and bold Bose SoundLink Max is a very tempting choice for music lovers in Amazon's exclusive sale.

A Bose SoundLink Max speaker on a wooden surface with glasses nearby.
Bose's big SoundLink Max is large, bold, and simply gorgeous. As the biggest addition to the brand's SoundLink lineup, this puppy delivers serious audio quality, but its high asking price—nearly $400—might put off some users. Well, Amazon's latest deal is here to change that.

We don't know for how long, but this big portable Bluetooth speaker is 18% more affordable at the e-commerce giant, saving you $70. Although this isn't the most substantial price cut we've ever seen, it lands the unit at its second-best price of 2025. Not only that, but we rarely see discounts for it. And considering that neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches Amazon's current deal, we think it's definitely worth checking out.

The SoundLink Max is 17% off at Amazon

$70 off (18%)
You can grab the Bose SoundLink Max at a rare discount on Amazon right now. Both colorways are available for $70 off, making it an excellent pick for users seeking premium sound and style.
Buy at Amazon

The SoundLink Max is rugged and stylish, making it an ideal addition to outdoor gatherings. It features an IP67 rating, so you shouldn't worry too much about water and dust damage. That said, the device isn't the most lightweight at 4.6lbs, so it might not be the perfect choice if you're looking for something that takes little to no space inside a backpack.

This puppy is no slouch in the audio department. It delivers relatively neutral stereo sound out of the box, but you can easily turn up the bass and treble through its companion app to get more thumping low-end.

Special features include USB-C charging that can be used to juice your device while streaming your favorite jams. However, it relies on its own battery to charge devices, so using this feature will diminish overall playtime. Speaking of which, you can expect the SoundLink Max to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is a very solid result indeed.

Ultimately, the SoundLink Max delivers style, long playtime, and excellent sound. What more could you need in a portable Bluetooth speaker? Get yours at Amazon and save $70 before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
