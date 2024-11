The hot Bose SoundLink Max finally goes on sale at Amazon — save $100 on one while you can

Bose SoundLink MaxL Now $100 off at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Max offers bold stereo sound with rich bass and looks ultra stylish with its removable strap. The unit has been on the shelves for almost six months, and it finally got a decent discount on Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy the models in Blue Dusk, and Black for 25% off. Don't miss out. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Are you a fan of Bose's SoundLink speaker series? Well, you're in luck! The latest SoundLink Max is finally on sale at Amazon. After months of waiting, music lovers can snatch this sleek and powerful speaker for 25% off with Amazon's limited-time sale. By the way, the $100 price cut is available for both colors, so you can pick whichever fits your style without having to cough up extra cash.In case you were wondering, the SoundLink Max has never been under the $300 mark, even though it was released almost six months ago. That means you'll be getting it at its lowest price (for now) if you act on this promo. Neat, isn't it?Looking kind of like the big brother of the SoundLink Flex, the Max weighs 4.7 lbs, making it slightly heavier than the JBL Xtreme 3. As you can probably guess, the larger size corresponds to louder audio, which is preferred if you want to entertain larger crowds.Rivaling the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the audio front, the new Bose unit delivers up to 20 hours of bold stereo sound with deep and rich bass that will wow everyone. And if you're not satisfied with what you get out the gate, download the Bose app. It enables EQ adjustments of the treble, bass, and mid frequencies for a fine-tuned listening experience that fits you perfectly.What if your iOS or Android phone goes out of juice in the middle of the party? No problem! The SoundLink Max features a USB-C port on the back that lets you charge devices while streaming. There's also a 3.5mm AUX port for wired listening.But that's not all! This bad boy sports a durable design with an IP67 rating for excellent water and dust protection. Fret not if you ever drop it unintentionally—with its shock and rust resistance, the unit should remain safe and sound even if a mishap occurs.Ultimately, the Bose SoundLink Max easily beats many of the best speakers on the market with its rich audio, handy features, and long battery life. And while it's quite pricey at $400, the unit is absolutely unmissable at 25% off. Get one and save $100 at Amazon.