New Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deal lets you save more on one particular model
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra boast ultra-exceptional ANC, top-notch sound, and... an ultra-expensive price tag. With no discounts around, these high-end wireless earbuds can set you back some $300. But one particular paintjob has just been discounted a bit more than what we’re used to seeing on Amazon, essentially landing it at a new lowest price.
While they’re undoubtedly far from your average pair of budget earbuds, these puppies are well worth the investment. First of all, they pack astonishing noise cancelling technology. Having them inside your ears should reduce unwanted noises by around 90%.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 rivals are also ideal for phone calls and respectable on the battery life front. You should be able to enjoy up to six hours of your favorite music per charge (or up to four with Immersive Audio). The charging case provides three complete charges available from the case, meaning you get a total of 24 hours of music with ANC on.
Ultimately, if you’re after a premium pair of wireless earbuds with over-the-top ANC, Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds should be perfect. Go ahead and give them a whirl at their new best price on Amazon while it’s still available.
Right now (and possibly for a very limited time), Amazon sells the earbuds in Black for $60 less than usual. This deal seems to be exclusively available on Amazon, as neither Walmart nor Best Buy match it. Over at these retailers, you’d have to put up with a slightly less impressive $50 price cut.
The Bose earbuds are also quite well-performing on the soundstage. They deliver Immersive Audio that’s largely on par with other high-end earbuds, such as the Sony WF-1000XM4. We should note, however, that they are rather bass-heavy. It’s not necessarily a con, for many users appreciate the added oomph in the lower and sub-bass frequencies. If you’re not one of those people, consider adjusting the audio via the Bose Music app.
