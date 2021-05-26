$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Boost Mobile launches an almost ridiculously affordable Android 11 phone with 'all-day' battery

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2021, 8:46 AM
When we talk about budget-friendly, affordable, or even ultra-low-cost smartphones, we usually mean devices available for under $400, $300, or $200 a pop with no carrier strings attached.

But when it comes to prepaid products you can buy from "minor" operators like Boost Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or Cricket Wireless, it's not unusual to be charged less than $100, especially if you're willing to port in an existing phone number from a different carrier.

That being said, the Wiko Ride 3 is still pretty special, fetching as little as $34.99 at Boost Mobile starting this week with absolutely no special requirements and going all the way down to... $0 if you don't have a problem switching from your current wireless service provider to the T-Mobile-operated MVNO.

Owned by Dish after last year's T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Boost obviously sells a wide array of dirt-cheap Android handsets, ranging from the Samsung Galaxy A02s to the Moto G Play (2021) and... the Wiko Ride 2.

Technically priced at 10 bucks higher than its $89.99 predecessor, the Ride 3 is on sale right off the bat for a cool $65 less than "usual" with a much more modern design in tow and a surprisingly respectable spec sheet.

Granted, the appeal of its waterdrop-style notch is largely offset by a comically thick "chin", but the pre-loaded Android 11 software, relatively generous 3GB RAM count, dual rear-facing camera system, "all-day" 3,400mAh battery, and even the unspecified octa-core processor undoubtedly make this thing an outstanding bargain at 35 bucks, not to mention $0.

By no means the best Boost Mobile phone money can buy in 2021, the Wiko Ride 3 looks like a more than decent alternative to the costlier Samsung Galaxy A11, for instance, with an extra gig of memory on deck albeit a smaller display, smaller battery, and less versatile photographic setup as well.

As the name suggests, the new low to mid-end device follows in the footsteps of not one but two other Wiko phones released on Boost Mobile in 2019 and 2020, being exclusively available online for the time being before expanding to Walmart and the carrier's own physical stores on June 12 and sometime near the "end of June" respectively.

