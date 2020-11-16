Boost Mobile starts selling the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini
Customers who've been waiting for these particular iPhones will be pleased to know that both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini are now available to purchase via Boost Mobile. With the new additions to its catalog, Boost Mobile now offers the entire iPhone 12 lineup to customers who aren't convinced by what the three US major carriers' deals.
In case you're wondering, Boost Mobile is still using T-Mobile's 5G network, so coverage shouldn't be a problem for those who plan to take full advantage of the iPhone 12's 5G support. Until Dish is building its own 5G standalone network, Boost Mobile will continue to use the T-Mobile network, but that can't be later than seven years from now.
Boost Mobile customers will eventually be transferred to the new Dish Wireless 5G network once this is capable of sustaining a certain amount of users, but that might not happen for several years.