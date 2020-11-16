iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Apple Official

Boost Mobile starts selling the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 16, 2020, 9:54 PM
Boost Mobile starts selling the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini
As many of you probably know by now, Boost Mobile is one of the many US carriers that embraced Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup. A couple of weeks ago, Boost Mobile announced it will sell the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, but it didn't mention when exactly the other two Apple flagships, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will be added to its portfolio.

Customers who've been waiting for these particular iPhones will be pleased to know that both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini are now available to purchase via Boost Mobile. With the new additions to its catalog, Boost Mobile now offers the entire iPhone 12 lineup to customers who aren't convinced by what the three US major carriers' deals.

In case you're wondering, Boost Mobile is still using T-Mobile's 5G network, so coverage shouldn't be a problem for those who plan to take full advantage of the iPhone 12's 5G support. Until Dish is building its own 5G standalone network, Boost Mobile will continue to use the T-Mobile network, but that can't be later than seven years from now.

Boost Mobile customers will eventually be transferred to the new Dish Wireless 5G network once this is capable of sustaining a certain amount of users, but that might not happen for several years.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Target $1099 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$700 Special Verizon $699 Special Walmart $699 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

