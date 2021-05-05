Boost Mobile is the first US carrier to offer free health care services

Health care is now a very sensitive topic in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans lost their health insurance in 2020 and a lot of them are still uninsured to this day. Not to mention that those insured are concerned that they won't be able to pay medical expenses in 2021, if the need arises.
Boost Mobile found a way to address those concerns
, at least partially. As part of the carrier's Unlimited Plus plan, new subscribers will get free, 24/7 access to health service via the K Health app directly from their Boost Mobile smartphone
.
Basically, new Boost Mobile customers who choose the Unlimited Plus plan will get the opportunity to chat with a doctor from their smartphone. The K Health's AI-powered symptom checker is supposed to diagnose users and decide what to do next. K Health is known in the US for treating hundreds of adult and pediatric conditions remotely and for offering personalized treatment plans, such as for anxiety and depression.
Thanks to the new partnership between K Health and Boost Mobile, the carrier's customers will get free access to remote health care services for themselves and their immediate families. Although K Health will be available for free to new Unlimited Plus subscribers, Boost Mobile customers using other plans will be able to get it for a discounted service fee of $7.99 per month.
