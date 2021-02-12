The big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free if you meet one simple condition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Lenovo-owned brand unveiled three new additions to the Moto G roster just last month, not to mention an almost shockingly inexpensive 5G-enabled Motorola One-series device. Of course, different US carriers sell different 2020 and 2021-released smartphones, so if you're intent on joining Cricket Wireless, for instance, your choice is automatically made easier by the prepaid operator's somewhat limited options compared to, say, Verizon or T-Mobile.
Check out the deal here
You also need to activate your new line of service on a monthly plan setting you back at least $60, as well as take care of a few other one-time upfront fees. All things considered, it's still hard to find a better deal right now on a device with comparable specs and features.
This special Moto G Power edition also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 48 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 8MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and an unspecified memory count that's unlikely to exceed 3 gigs of the good stuff. All in all, if you need a Valentine's Day gift idea that won't break the bank, you can certainly do a lot worse than a $0 big-battery G Power.