AT&T Motorola Android Deals Cricket

The big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free if you meet one simple condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 12, 2021, 1:55 PM
The big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free if you meet one simple condition
If you're in the market for a low to mid-end Motorola handset stateside nowadays, it might feel damn near impossible to choose the right model to suit your needs (and your budget) from the company's extensive Moto G and E families.

The Lenovo-owned brand unveiled three new additions to the Moto G roster just last month, not to mention an almost shockingly inexpensive 5G-enabled Motorola One-series device. Of course, different US carriers sell different 2020 and 2021-released smartphones, so if you're intent on joining Cricket Wireless, for instance, your choice is automatically made easier by the prepaid operator's somewhat limited options compared to, say, Verizon or T-Mobile.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the AT&T-owned wireless service provider is offering a truly unbeatable Moto G Power deal starting today. All you have to do is port in an existing number from a different carrier (aside from AT&T), and Cricket will bring the phone's $139.99 list price all the way down to... $0.

You also need to activate your new line of service on a monthly plan setting you back at least $60, as well as take care of a few other one-time upfront fees. All things considered, it's still hard to find a better deal right now on a device with comparable specs and features.

Curiously enough, the Cricket Wireless-specific Moto G Power looks different from both the "regular" OG G Power and G Power (2021), with a discreet waterdrop-style notch in tow instead of a trendier hole punch display. The 6.6-inch screen is unfortunately nothing to write home about, sporting modest HD+ resolution, but the octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor and especially the 5,000mAh battery are pretty darn great for a sub-$150 handset, let alone one you can get completely free of charge.

This special Moto G Power edition also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 48 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 8MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and an unspecified memory count that's unlikely to exceed 3 gigs of the good stuff. All in all, if you need a Valentine's Day gift idea that won't break the bank, you can certainly do a lot worse than a $0 big-battery G Power.

