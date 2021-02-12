The big-battery Moto G Power can be yours for free if you meet one simple condition

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









On the decidedly bright side of things, the AT&T-owned wireless service provider is offering a truly unbeatable Moto G Power deal starting today. All you have to do is port in an existing number from a different carrier (aside from AT&T), and Cricket will bring the phone's $139.99 list price all the way down to... $0.













You also need to activate your new line of service on a monthly plan setting you back at least $60, as well as take care of a few other one-time upfront fees. All things considered, it's still hard to find a better deal right now on a device with comparable specs and features.





Curiously enough, the Cricket Wireless-specific Moto G Power looks different from both the "regular" OG G Power and G Power (2021) , with a discreet waterdrop-style notch in tow instead of a trendier hole punch display. The 6.6-inch screen is unfortunately nothing to write home about, sporting modest HD+ resolution, but the octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor and especially the 5,000mAh battery are pretty darn great for a sub-$150 handset, let alone one you can get completely free of charge.





This special Moto G Power edition also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 48 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 8MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and an unspecified memory count that's unlikely to exceed 3 gigs of the good stuff. All in all, if you need a Valentine's Day gift idea that won't break the bank, you can certainly do a lot worse than a $0 big-battery G Power.



