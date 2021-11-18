Notification Center

Wireless service Boost

Boost Mobile wants to 'crush the carriers' with these ultra-affordable new plans

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Boost Mobile wants to 'crush the carriers' with these ultra-affordable new plans
Owned by Dish since shortly after T-Mobile closed its massive Sprint takeover last year, Boost Mobile has been making headlines a number of times in recent months by unveiling crazy cheap smartphones with more than respectable specifications.

Unsurprisingly, the prepaid operator is now in the spotlight with a few new ultra-low-cost plans that can go nicely with the best Boost Mobile phones available in 2021, especially if you're part of the 85 percent of Americans who apparently use less than 10 gigs of data a month.

Unlike most of its unlimited-focused rivals, Boost wants to serve those people without unnecessarily overcharging them for stuff that will inevitably go unused at the end of the month. Enter the Carrier Crusher program, under which the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) intends to "expand its service plan portfolio throughout the holiday season."

Said expansion begins today with a $100 option that covers an entire year of unlimited talk and text, as well as 1GB of "high speed" data available every month. Naturally, you'll have to pay the full hundred bucks upfront to qualify for this plan, with your monthly cost amounting to a measly $8.33 (not including taxes).

As you can imagine, Boost's "first of many" carrier-crushing moves to be announced by the end of the year alone doesn't have a direct equivalent in today's US wireless industry, which is as hungry for profit as always.

There is an annual 8GB prepaid option available over at AT&T, but obviously, that's way pricier, setting subscribers back $300 for the whole thing, or $25 a month.

Impressively, another newly unveiled Carrier Crusher plan includes as much as 15 gigs of data for only $20 a month... as long as you don't mind coughing up the full annual cost of $240 right off the bat.

Of course, Boost Mobile also has a bunch of "traditional" ultra-affordable plans you can pay monthly for, including $15 and $25 service tiers with 2 and 5GB high-speed data respectively. Those are identically priced to T-Mobile's cheapest prepaid Connect plans, in case you're wondering, which come with slightly higher data allotments of 2.5 and 5.5 gigs respectively.

