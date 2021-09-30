Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Android 5G Boost Dish

Dish's new low-cost Boost Mobile 5G phone comes with a year of free unlimited service

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Dish's new low-cost Boost Mobile 5G phone comes with a year of free unlimited service
We've seen everyone from T-Mobile to AT&T and even Verizon launch some impressively affordable 5G handsets in recent months, but Dish Network is taking things to a whole new level today with the introduction of its first-ever "proprietary 5G phone."

The (very slowly) growing fourth player of the US wireless industry is still not ready to roll out its own 5G network, mind you, so the 6.5-inch Celero5G is up for pre-order from Boost Mobile's official website.

Priced at $279, the mid-range device is technically costlier than something like T-Mobile's jumbo-sized 6.8-inch REVVL V+ 5G, but new and existing Boost customers will get an outstanding deal sweetener through October 31. Without having to trade anything in or port in a number from a different carrier, everyone is looking at 12 full months of unlimited talk, text, and data at no extra charge.

Said "unlimited" service, of course, does come with certain restrictions, caps, and well, limitations, with data speeds reduced after using 35 gigs during a monthly billing cycle, for instance, but the value of this truly unique freebie in today's US wireless landscape is still an absolute knockout, exceeding the actual value (and price) of the Celero5G phone.

The lowest you can currently get unlimited talk, text, and data from Boost Mobile outside of this incredible promotion is for $40 a month when you bring your own phone, so if you decide to pre-order Dish's first proprietary 5G handset, you can save a whopping $480 or so on the cost of the service alone.

The device, meanwhile, doesn't look like a pushover on paper either, packing a large 4,000mAh battery supposedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 36 hours on a single charge, as well as a grand total of four cameras. The 4,000mAh cell also comes with respectable 15W charging support, while the three imaging sensors on the back of the Celero5G and the single front-facing shooter are unfortunately undetailed for the time being.

In fact, the only other confirmed specs are a 4GB RAM count paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, which doesn't feel particularly encouraging for things like processing power, screen resolution, or photographic prowess. But even if the device will not crack our list of the best budget 5G phones by the end of the year, it's hard to argue with its literally unrivaled value proposition. Unfortunately, the exact release date is another key detail that Dish continues to keep under wraps.

Best Boost Mobile phones to buy in 2021
Best Boost Mobile phones to buy in 2021
Jun 16, 2021, 6:02 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile
Aug 30, 2021, 11:21 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Boost Mobile launches an almost ridiculously affordable Android 11 phone with 'all-day' battery
Boost Mobile launches an almost ridiculously affordable Android 11 phone with 'all-day' battery
May 26, 2021, 8:46 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Boost Mobile to offer free high-speed mobile internet to qualifying customers
Boost Mobile to offer free high-speed mobile internet to qualifying customers
May 24, 2021, 4:21 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand
iPhone 13 fails to Face ID CPAP masks
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 13 fails to Face ID CPAP masks
Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store
Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup
How to check how many battery cycles is your Apple iPhone battery on
by Victor H.,  27
How to check how many battery cycles is your Apple iPhone battery on
The iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max display: brighter, larger, longer battery life
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max display: brighter, larger, longer battery life
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless