Dish's new low-cost Boost Mobile 5G phone comes with a year of free unlimited service
The (very slowly) growing fourth player of the US wireless industry is still not ready to roll out its own 5G network, mind you, so the 6.5-inch Celero5G is up for pre-order from Boost Mobile's official website.
Said "unlimited" service, of course, does come with certain restrictions, caps, and well, limitations, with data speeds reduced after using 35 gigs during a monthly billing cycle, for instance, but the value of this truly unique freebie in today's US wireless landscape is still an absolute knockout, exceeding the actual value (and price) of the Celero5G phone.
The device, meanwhile, doesn't look like a pushover on paper either, packing a large 4,000mAh battery supposedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 36 hours on a single charge, as well as a grand total of four cameras. The 4,000mAh cell also comes with respectable 15W charging support, while the three imaging sensors on the back of the Celero5G and the single front-facing shooter are unfortunately undetailed for the time being.
In fact, the only other confirmed specs are a 4GB RAM count paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, which doesn't feel particularly encouraging for things like processing power, screen resolution, or photographic prowess. But even if the device will not crack our list of the best budget 5G phones by the end of the year, it's hard to argue with its literally unrivaled value proposition. Unfortunately, the exact release date is another key detail that Dish continues to keep under wraps.