Samsung Galaxy Watch discounted at Best Buy



Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium 45mm LTE: Save $70 at Best Buy

The latest and most powerful Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model sees a $70 price cut over at Best Buy and we wouldn't miss this one. This model features a lightweight and sturdy titanium body and comes with cellular (LTE) connectivity, so you can take it for a run without having to necessarily carry your phone also.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar at Best Buy



Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: Save $350 at Best Buy

The Fenix 6 series is one generation behind the most current series, but the difference is actually not all that huge, and this deal is just insane. The Fenix 6X model is the one with the largest screen size and one with longest battery life, so if you don't mind a bigger watch, this one would look stunning.

It's a true sports watch with a battery life measured in days rather than hours, and it comes with everything you need in terms of workout tracking. This being a Fenix it's good for triathletes and casual athletes alike.

It's a true sports watch with a battery life measured in days rather than hours, and it comes with everything you need in terms of workout tracking. This being a Fenix it's good for triathletes and casual athletes alike.

Apple Watch Ultra with a $60 discount at Best Buy





Apple Watch Ultra: Save $60 at Best Buy

The latest and most powerful Apple Watch Ultra scores a rare discount for Black Friday, and even though $60 does not sound like much, this is about as good as deals get for this latest timepiece. With a larger screen, nearly double the battery life of the Series 8, a solid titanium construction and a built-in Cellular connectivity for every model, the Ultra is a beast of a watch that has received glowing reviews pretty much everywhere.



Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung starting at $59.99 with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: starting at $59.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Samsung has another generous Black Friday deal, and this time, it is on the Galaxy Buds 2. Even without trading in your old audio device, you still get $50 instant savings right now. This is 33% off on the Buds 2! And with trade-in, you get to save even more.





Pixel 7 Pro gets 17% off right now at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro: 17% off at Amazon

The latest and greatest phone by Google, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is now discounted thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon. We rarely see discounts on hot-out-of-the-oven phones like the 7 Pro, but here we are! You save $100 with this offer right now, and you need no contracts or trade-ins to get it!





Apple Watch Series 7 discounted by $100 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: save $100 and get it at $329 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 7 may be a year old, but it's still as good and as powerful as Apple Watches go (and will get updates for a long time too!). Now, thanks to this generous Best Buy Black Friday deal, you can get the 45mm size with a $100 discount. Other colors of the smartwatch are also discounted.





Sony WH-1000XM4 gets $120 off right now at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4: save $120 now at Best Buy

An epic (and rarely seen) deal is now available at Best Buy for the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. They are now available for just $228, instead of costing a hefty $349.99. All three colors that these powerful headphones are available in are discounted with this deal. And, on top of everything, you get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase (new subscribers only). Don't miss out!





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $399 at Samsung with trade-in

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $399.99 now with trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's launched its official Black Friday deals now. The Tab S8 Ultra, the best and most premium Galaxy Tab at the moment, usually costs $1099.99 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. However, now, with this epic Black Friday offer, the Tab S8 Ultra can be yours starting at $399.99. Yes, that's up to $500 off with enhanced trade-in, and even without trade-in, the device is now $200 off!





M1 iPad Pro gets $300 off at Best Buy M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch: save $300 and get it for just $799.99

Best Buy's deals include an epic one on the M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch. This powerful iPad is now generously discounted by $300, which means you get it starting at $799.99. Additionally, you can save even more, up to $450, if you trade-in a similar device with Best Buy. What more can one ask for during the Black Friday shopping event than this deal?





Motorola Edge (2021) is $400 off at Best Buy

Motorola Edge (2021): save $400 now at Best Buy

You can now get Motorola's last year mid-ranger for a crazy-cheap price. This phone can now be yours for just $299.99, no strings attached, no contracts or activations required. As you can see, this discount shaves off more than half the price of this phone. Discounts like these are a rarity even for Black Friday, so if you've set your eyes on this device, don't hesitate!





Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 24% off right now

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $330 right now at Amazon



If you're looking for the latest and greatest flagship phone by Samsung, you're in luck. Amazon's Black Friday deals include a generous $330 discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All the storage variants of this flagship beast are now discounted.



Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets $450 off at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save $450 right now at Amazon

You can save a whopping $450 off right now on the unlocked version of Samsung's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone is basically a 2-in-1 phone and tablet, and comes with base storage of 250GB. Of course, you get all the perks of a premium Samsung phone: the ecosystem, the great camera, and on top of that, loads of multitasking abilities.