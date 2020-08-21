Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

iOS Apple Deals

Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Aug 21, 2020, 8:13 AM
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more
The Apple iPad is many people's one and only tablet of choice for its ease of use and smooth performance, even on the budget models. For entertainment and basic computing, some could argue that buying an iPad over a cheap laptop is the better move.

And if you're already set on getting an iPad, another great move is to check whether there are any good iPad deals at the moment – this is where we come in. In this article we'll aim find and list the best iPad deals for you, so you can get what you're after for a good price.

Jump to a retailer:

Best Buy: 10% off the latest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB, Certified refurbished)



If you want the latest and greatest iPad with the most top-of-the-line specs, for a reasonable price, this is a fantastic offer to take advantage of. Apple's highest-end (and largest) iPad can be yours for $1,169.99, so long as you're okay with getting a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished model.

With its massive 512GB of storage, you'll never have to worry about running out of space for your music, movies, photos, apps and games. Its quad speakers and large size also make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an incredible media consumption device.

Buy the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro from Best Buy
See our review of the Apple iPad Pro

Best Buy: 10% off the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB, Certified refurbished)


If you're interested in the more manageable 11-inch iPad Pro instead, you can currently save $90 and get it for $809.99 with this deal. Once again, we're talking about a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished model, with the smaller but still generous storage option of 256GB.

Aside from its smaller screen size, which many people may prefer, the 11-inch iPad Pro doesn't skimp on anything over the bigger 12.9-inch variant. Both sport four speakers (two on each side) and have Apple Pencil support.

In addition to the 256GB model's deal is also one for 10% off the 128GB model, both linked below.

Buy the 11-inch 256GB Apple iPad Pro from Best Buy
Buy the 11-inch 128GB Apple iPad Pro from Best Buy

Best Buy: 10% off the latest Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Certified refurbished)



With this deal you can get the latest iPad Air for the solid price of $449.99 ($50 off). The iPad Air still sports the classic iPad design with a chin that holds a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. However, inside is the powerful A12 Bionic processor, so the iPad Air can hold its own next to the much more expensive iPad Pro models.

It's great for media consumption, thanks to its stereo speakers and 10.5-inch display, although it's more than capable for work tasks also. The only downside here may be its 64GB of storage, although if you stream your movies and music, you likely won't mind it. 64GB is more than enough for all the apps you'll ever need.

Buy the 64GB Apple iPad Air from Best Buy
See our review of the Apple iPad Air

Best Buy: 10% off the latest Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Certified refurbished)



Last year Apple surprised us by releasing a fifth iteration of the iPad Mini, proving that there's still a market for small tablets. You can get the 64GB iPad Mini 5 for $359.99 ($40 off) with this deal.

This iPad has a 7.9-inch display and is great for both children and adults who may prefer its manageable size and weight of 0.66 pounds (300.5 grams).

Buy the 64GB Apple iPad Mini from Best Buy
See our review of the Apple iPad Mini

Amazon: 12% off the latest Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)


Amazon has a great deal for the 64GB iPad Mini 5 too. You can get it new (not refurbished) for 12% off, saving you $49. An additional deal, also linked below, has the bigger-storage 256GB iPad Mini 5 for $499.99, which is 9% off from its $549 list price.

Buy the 64GB Apple iPad Mini on Amazon
Buy the 256GB Apple iPad Mini on Amazon

Target: 12% off the latest Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)


At Target, you can get the 64GB iPad Mini 5 for $349.99 with this deal. The silver model is sold out, but the gold and space gray variants are still in stock for this price, although likely not for long.

The 256GB iPad Mini 5 is also available from Target at 9% off, or $499.99 right now. That deal is linked below too. It is the better pick for those who would like to be able to fit all of their movies and music on their iPad without having to rely on internet streaming.

Buy the 64GB Apple iPad Mini (Gold color) from Target
Buy the 64GB Apple iPad Mini (Space gray) from Target
Buy the 256GB Apple iPad Mini (Space gray) from Target

Apple: Get up to $480 in credit when you buy an iPad and trade in another device


If you have an older iPad, Android tablet or a phone to trade in as you purchase a new iPad from Apple, you can get up to $480 in credit. The actual amount depends on the condition, age and type of device you're trading in.

With that credit, you can possibly grab yourself a pair of AirPods or an Apple Pencil for your new iPad. Cases and other accessories are available too. You can also choose to add your trade-in credit into an Apple Gift Card. If your device doesn't qualify for trade-in, at the very least Apple can recycle it for you for free.

Buy an iPad from Apple with the option to trade-in

