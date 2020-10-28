Best Target Black Friday deals





What's even better is that retailers aren't waiting for Black Friday to start with the discounts. Instead, the month leading up to it has turned into one long shopping event with deals popping in and out of existence. It's hard to keep track of what's going on, which is why we're here to help. In this article, we'll keep you up to date with any lucrative tech deals Target might have leading up to Black Friday, and of course, on the big day as well.

You might also like:

Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Best Black Friday Target smartphone deals

Get a $200 gift card with the purchase of select Samsung phones

While gift cards aren't exactly cash in your pocket, when they're for stores like Target, you can easily convert them to savings by getting groceries or some other necessities you'd spend money on anyway. And now, Target will give you a $200 gift card when you buy a Galaxy phone. There are four options available:













Best Black Friday Target TV deals





TVs are probably the most popular product to get on Black Friday and the deals that pop up for TVs are usually quite lucrative. Even now, there are some good ones you can take advantage of.





Save $300 on LG 65'' NanoCell 4K Smart TV





This TV is a great balance between size and image quality, thanks to LG's NanoCell technology. Yes, it's not OLED, but it still delivers excellent viewing experience and at $699 instead of $999, the price is quite tempting. If you're preparing to get a next-generation console, why not pair it with a proper TV to enjoy your new games on? Or, you know, just upgrade your living room setup. Up to you!













Save $100 on LG 43'' 4K Smart TV





Going a step down in size but also in price, Target offers a 4K LG 43-inch TV for just $249. Perfect for your bedroom or your kids room, it's a no-thrills TV that has LG's quality and an affordable price tag. What more can you want?













Save $30 on Samsung 70" 4K Smart TV





If you're not a fan of LG but still want a massive TV, this 70-inch Samsung TV is down by mere $30, but at $699, it's still a pretty compelling offer. Thanks to its Crystal Processor, non-4K content is automatically upscaled to look better. It also has a dedicated Game Enhancer mode that tunes the TV's settings for a better gaming experience.









Save $70 on TCL 50" Roku 4K Smart TV





Another great budget option if you're looking for a big-ish TV. After the discount, this TCL TV costs just $279 and, as you have probably guessed from the name, it comes with Roku built-in. Of course, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services can also be accessed through the TV, so don't worry about not having any content to watch.













Best Black Friday Target headphones deals





With the headphone jack now a rare sight on smartphones, most people are switching to wireless headphones for their audio needs. One thing is certain, having no cables to untangle and pull on your head or ears is pretty convenient. If you're looking to buy a pair right now, Target has a few interesting offers.









Get a $200 gift card when you buy Samsung Galaxy Buds+





Now that's an offer you don't see every day. The Galaxy Buds+ cost $150, but if you buy a pair, Target will give you a $200 gift card. That's a good deal if we've ever seen one. The earbuds themselves are a great product, with high-quality sound and super-long battery life. If you're a Galaxy phone user, you can't go wrong with a pair of Buds+. Of course, they also work on other Android phones and even iPhones, if you're willing to go for that blasphemy.









Save $40 on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case





If you're on team Apple and you don't have AirPods yet, now's your chance to save some money when getting a pair. The wireless charging case can be charged on any Qi-compatible wireless charger, which includes Apple's new MagSafe charger. Now, you can get it for as much as the non-wireless charging case usually costs, $159.









Save $50 on Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds





Of course, Bose has its own wireless earbuds. As the name suggests, this pair is aimed towards people that need a pair of earbuds for their high-intensity training sessions. They come with IPx4 water resistance rating and their design includes a small hook for a better and more stable fit in the ear, minimizing the chance of losing one while running.









Save $30 on JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones





JBL's budget over-the-ear headphones are also available with a humble discount of $30. Down to just $99, this pair is a good choice if you're looking for something that will spare you some of the outside noise and provide good sound without the need to spend $300 or more. Of course, the active noise cancellation on this pair won't be as good as on Sony or Bose's premium headphones but for that price, you can't expect it to be either.













Black Friday Target miscellaneous deals





Save $275 on Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch - Explorist HR 45mm





If you're looking to get a smartwatch but spending $300 or more doesn't sit well with you, the Fossil Explorist is worth considering. It's down to just $129 right now and has most features you'd expect from a smartwatch. Other variants are also available with the same discount.









Save $420 on Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop





The Lenovo Legion Y540 is a capable entry-level gaming laptop. It has a 144Hz display that's paired with a GTX 1660Ti GPU and an i7 Intel CPU. The storage is probably this laptop's weakest point but you can always upgrade that in the future. At $1,079.99, the price for which Target sells it right now, it's a good deal.









Save $40 on JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker





JBL's Bluetooth speakers offer some of the best price-to-performance ratio and with this deal, it's even better. For $139, you're getting a Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound for its compact size, long-lasting battery (20h of playback time) and amazing durability. An extra feature the Charge has is that it can serve as a powerbank and charge your phone if you're in a pinch.













With everything that's going on in the world today, this holiday season could be quite unusual. A thanksgiving dinner over Zoom? Not out of the question. And while meeting your relatives in person is worth considering, joining the crowds at major stores during Black Friday is definitely a bad idea. Luckily, online shopping exists, offering us safety and convenience throughout the year but especially on Black Friday.