Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement

Samsung Galaxy A05 | Image credits: Samsung
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of yet another affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A06. The sequel to last year’s Galaxy A05 will be introduced in India very soon, but other countries are likely to get it too.

How do we know that the Galaxy A06 is very close to being launched? Well, it looks like the phone’s support page recently went live in India (via MySmartPrice), so it’s safe to say that it’s a matter of days before the Galaxy A06 gets revealed.

The Galaxy A06 was spotted on Geekbench a while ago, so we know it will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 6GB RAM. Also, the phone’s FCC listing revealed that the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Sadly, the phone’s support page doesn’t reveal anything about the Galaxy A06 beyond its model number: SM-A065F/DS.

Still, from the information we’ve been gathering until now, it seems like the Galaxy A06 won’t be much of an upgrade over the Galaxy A05. For starters, both are powered by a similar MediaTek Helio G85 processor and pack 6GB RAM.

Also, both feature the same 5,000 mAh battery, although the Galaxy A05 supports 25W wired fast charging. We have no info about the Galaxy A06’s display, but the Galaxy A05 sports a rather underwhelming 6.7-inch PLS HD+ display.

As far as the camera goes, this is where Samsung might differentiate the Galaxy A06 from the Galaxy A05, but it’s just a guess. For reference, the Galaxy A05 features a dual camera (50MP + 2MP) and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

One thing that we know it will be different is the Android version. The Galaxy A05 was launched back in October, so it ran on Android 13, whereas the Galaxy A06 will arrive with Android 14 right out of the box.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless