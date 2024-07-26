Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
It's big, it's red, it's one of England's symbols: yes, that's an iconic London bus. Only this one doesn't move around in London, because it's folded at a 90-degree angle, inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold mania.

I kid you not: the marketing campaigns across the Ocean (or across the La Manche, if you're based in the EU) are something else.

Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 of; Z Flip 6: up to $650 off

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available at Samsung.com. Right now, you can get the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,200 off its list price with eligible phone trade-ins. The Z Flip 6 is available with 512GB of storage and can be yours for up to $650 off its price tag with trade-ins.
$1850 off (57%) Trade-in
$1389 98
$3239 98
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 were revealed to the public more than two weeks ago, but the folding fiesta just keeps it coming.

The full-sized, forty feet long folded London bus is situated in East London. The iconic single-decker appears to have been folded upwards at a 90-degree angle, with its rear (nearly twenty feet long) off the ground.



Created by artist Caspar Philips, the bus features recycled materials from real London buses and was constructed to the accurate scale of a single-decker bus, taking two months to design and build.

Additional public art installations by designer Jem Hughes include a folded bench, lamppost, and telephone box in Old Street, which has been temporarily renamed Fold Street in partnership with TfL (Transport for London, a local government body) to unveil their new foldable range.

At the Tube station, selected roundels, areas around benches on platforms, and signs at the station entrances have been temporarily changed to say Fold Street.

The public can view these art installations until 27th July 2024.

Welcome to Fold Town! To celebrate the arrival of the new Galaxy Z series we wanted to flip East London upside down with a series of unexpected activations, including the renaming of Old Street to Fold Street. Samsung has a heritage of innovation, from folding glass in our Galaxy Z Series, to folding buses and iconic landmarks. We are so excited for consumers to experience our unique Fold Street activation across East London.

– Annika Bizon, Director of Marketing, Omnichannel & Head of Ireland – MX Division

Well, I don't mind taking a ride on that bus. But can I pay with folded coins for the ticket?!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Samsung One UI 7 leak outs all visual changes coming with Android 15 on Galaxy phones
Samsung One UI 7 leak outs all visual changes coming with Android 15 on Galaxy phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless