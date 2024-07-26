The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
It's big, it's red, it's one of England's symbols: yes, that's an iconic London bus. Only this one doesn't move around in London, because it's folded at a 90-degree angle, inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold mania.
I kid you not: the marketing campaigns across the Ocean (or across the La Manche, if you're based in the EU) are something else.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 were revealed to the public more than two weeks ago, but the folding fiesta just keeps it coming.
The full-sized, forty feet long folded London bus is situated in East London. The iconic single-decker appears to have been folded upwards at a 90-degree angle, with its rear (nearly twenty feet long) off the ground.
Created by artist Caspar Philips, the bus features recycled materials from real London buses and was constructed to the accurate scale of a single-decker bus, taking two months to design and build.
Additional public art installations by designer Jem Hughes include a folded bench, lamppost, and telephone box in Old Street, which has been temporarily renamed Fold Street in partnership with TfL (Transport for London, a local government body) to unveil their new foldable range.
The public can view these art installations until 27th July 2024.
Image credit – Samsung
At the Tube station, selected roundels, areas around benches on platforms, and signs at the station entrances have been temporarily changed to say Fold Street.
Welcome to Fold Town! To celebrate the arrival of the new Galaxy Z series we wanted to flip East London upside down with a series of unexpected activations, including the renaming of Old Street to Fold Street. Samsung has a heritage of innovation, from folding glass in our Galaxy Z Series, to folding buses and iconic landmarks. We are so excited for consumers to experience our unique Fold Street activation across East London.
– Annika Bizon, Director of Marketing, Omnichannel & Head of Ireland – MX Division
Well, I don't mind taking a ride on that bus. But can I pay with folded coins for the ticket?!
