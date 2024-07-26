Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Discover now has some more options to make you spend time in it. It seems that apart from delivering you nice things to read, it now wants to engage you in some games daily.

The games appear as polls for Google Discover users to participate in, as spotted by 9to5Google. It seems the games have been going on for a week now, and your participation in the polls is visible to other participants in aggregate.

Here's what the polls from last week are (it's a "Would you rather" type of poll):

  • July 18: 47% experience a day as a butterfly vs. 53% experience a day as a dolphin
  • July 19: 63% stay at a resort for a week vs. 37% backpack across Europe for three months
  • July 20: 52% see the world with a child’s wonder vs. 48% see the world with the wisdom of age
  • July 21: 47% make friends with a raccoon vs. 53% make friends with a crow
  • July 22: 64% live in a world with magic vs. 36% live in a world with scifi-esque technology
  • July 23: 53% embrace the uncertainty of life with joy vs. 47% seek out answers to life’s mysteries
  • July 24: 44% humanity brings back dinosaurs vs. 56% humanity is visited by aliens

Today's poll asks you "Would you rather never have to sleep or never have to exercise", I can pretty much tell you the winning option even before the poll is closed. I mean, come on, sleeping feels nice while exercising... well, for some, it could feel nice but maybe the majority would rather never have to exercise while still remaining fit.

If you want to participate in those, you can do so from dailygames.discover.google.com, or of course, from Google Discover on your phone. Clearly, this is a page that is aimed to make you come back daily to vote. And it's pretty fun, I'd say.

But that's not all that Google has been working on for Discover. Recently, the company added an "Updates from search" card that shows summaries of the top stories that match your interests. It looks like a square card sized like two space widgets stacked one on top of the other. We also have a Gemini-like gradient background and sparkle in the bottom-right corner.
