WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it’s now making waves in the US too. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the app has reached an impressive 100 million monthly active users in the States. As user numbers continue to climb, Meta is keeping the momentum going with updates and new features. And guess what? There’s another addition on the way.
With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.16.5 now available on the Google Play Store, a new feature has been uncovered. WhatsApp is introducing an album picker that lets you choose photos and videos more easily.
Some beta testers are already getting to try out the revamped album picker. While WhatsApp previously had a gallery tab for accessing specific albums, the latest update is shaking things up by ditching the tabs and adding a new selector right in the album title view. This redesign should streamline how you browse your photos and videos.
The new minimalist window that pops up when you tap an album title makes navigation smoother and gives the gallery sheet a sleeker look. It also shows how many items are in each album.
The new album picker is live for some beta testers. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
So, basically, the new album picker simplifies the WhatsApp interface by replacing the old gallery tabs. Instead of a cluttered screen, you now get a cleaner view with a summary of your recent albums, making it easier to choose photos and videos to share.
As I already mentioned, some beta testers are already trying out the new album picker feature thanks to the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Google Play Store. This feature will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.
