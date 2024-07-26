WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos

Some beta testers are already getting to try out the revamped album picker. While WhatsApp previously had a gallery tab for accessing specific albums, the latest update is shaking things up by ditching the tabs and adding a new selector right in the album title view. This redesign should streamline how you browse your photos and videos.So, basically, the new album picker simplifies the WhatsApp interface by replacing the old gallery tabs. Instead of a cluttered screen, you now get a cleaner view with a summary of your recent albums, making it easier to choose photos and videos to share.The new minimalist window that pops up when you tap an album title makes navigation smoother and gives the gallery sheet a sleeker look. It also shows how many items are in each album.As I already mentioned, some beta testers are already trying out the new album picker feature thanks to the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Google Play Store. This feature will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.