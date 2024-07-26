Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos

By
0comments
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it’s now making waves in the US too. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the app has reached an impressive 100 million monthly active users in the States. As user numbers continue to climb, Meta is keeping the momentum going with updates and new features. And guess what? There’s another addition on the way.

WhatsApp is working on a new album picker feature for selecting photos and videos


With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.16.5 now available on the Google Play Store, a new feature has been uncovered. WhatsApp is introducing an album picker that lets you choose photos and videos more easily.



Some beta testers are already getting to try out the revamped album picker. While WhatsApp previously had a gallery tab for accessing specific albums, the latest update is shaking things up by ditching the tabs and adding a new selector right in the album title view. This redesign should streamline how you browse your photos and videos.

So, basically, the new album picker simplifies the WhatsApp interface by replacing the old gallery tabs. Instead of a cluttered screen, you now get a cleaner view with a summary of your recent albums, making it easier to choose photos and videos to share.

The new minimalist window that pops up when you tap an album title makes navigation smoother and gives the gallery sheet a sleeker look. It also shows how many items are in each album.

As I already mentioned, some beta testers are already trying out the new album picker feature thanks to the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Google Play Store. This feature will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Samsung One UI 7 leak outs all visual changes coming with Android 15 on Galaxy phones
Samsung One UI 7 leak outs all visual changes coming with Android 15 on Galaxy phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless