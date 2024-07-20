T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
While everyone and their moms were bemoaning T-Mobile's price increase back in May, the carrier quietly made a change that has only now come to light.
T-Mobile has stopped including taxes in the prices listed for its business unlimited plans. Business plans, as you may have guessed, are for commercial users, so these changes are not going to impact individual users. That's why the backlash may not be as strong as the public outcry over rate hikes. The discovery is still causing a minor stir among business users.
The updated pricing structure is apparently only for new customers and existing customers will have the same pricing model as before.
T-Mobile has apparently taken the step to avoid giving the impression that its business plans are costlier than the competition as rival companies like Verizon also don't factor in taxes when mentioning prices. Including taxes in advertised prices made it seem like T-Mobile was charging more than rivals, even if that wasn't the case.
Most users, especially those who were considering getting more lines for their business are not happy with the change. Others fear that this new policy might extend to individual users as well. While we think that's unlikely, T-Mobile has shown in recent months that it's not afraid to make controversial changes and it's surprisingly good at getting away with (almost) everything.
Previously, if you were shopping for less than six lines, the taxes and fees were included in the pricing for certain business plans. But now, even if you need between one to five lines, you will have to pay taxes on top of the advertised fees.
Also, since taxes vary according to state, T-Mobile may have been sacrificing margins by covering taxes and fees. And as we have learned in the past few years, T-Mobile isn't one to forgo margins.
