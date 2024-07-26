Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google announced a slew of new features are now rolling out to Gmail and Chat apps, specifically designed to further enhance productivity on Android foldables and tablets.
If you’re using an Android foldable or tablet, you should notice a new formatting bar located on the email compose screen after updating to the latest version of Gmail. This new formatting bar will offer Gmail users additional formatting options such as the ability to change the font type and make a bulleted list.
Last but not least, Google is enabling Smart Compose on Android foldables and tablets. This was initially made available on Gmail web and allows the app to intelligently autocomplete emails. Just like the mobile experience, Smart Compose suggests text as you type that can be accepted by swiping across the gray text or pressing tab on a physical keyboard.
This time around Google is making the changes available to all users at the same time, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the Rapid Release or Scheduled Release domain.
Besides that, Google is adding a list of helpful keyboard shortcuts in the Gmail and Chat apps, which can be accessed by simply pressing the question mark when you plug an external keyboard into the Android device.
All the new features and improvements should already be available on Android foldables and tablets, at least according to Google. The search giant says that the update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
