Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 brought a plethora of sweet Prime Day tablet deals on some of the best slates on the market. Google's awesome Pixel Tablet also received the Prime Day deal treatment and was on sale at a lovely $160 (36%) price cut during the event.

Unfortunately, the slate isn't available at its Prime Day discount anymore, but it can still be yours for way less than usual. Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet $121 (24%) price cut on this bad boy, allowing you to get one for under the $380 mark. Furthermore, this version includes the Charging Speaker Dock, so you can use your Pixel Tablet as a smart display when you're not out and about.

You should probably hurry up, though. After all, Prime Day is over and the slate has been on sale for a few days now. Chances are high for Amazon to decide to return it to its usual price soon. And while not a mobile powerhouse like other top-tier slates like the Galaxy Tab S9, Google's Pixel Tablet offers quite a lot, especially at its current price.

For instance, its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, give it plenty of power, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. Moreover, as we already said, the slate can double as a smart display, letting you control your smart appliances with ease.

You'll also get unlimited battery life when you keep your fancy Pixel Tablet attached to its Charging Speaker Dock. And when it's time to go away from the coziness of your home, the 7020 mAh battery inside the slate should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

