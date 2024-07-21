T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"



This is a warning to everyone no matter which wireless provider you use. Don't be afraid to ask questions after making a purchase regardless if it is a new phone you've bought, added new lines, or took advantage of a deal. Otherwise, you could end up like one person who revealed his sad situation on Reddit . Using the name "ridgiddrill," this T-Mobile subscriber says that he did a deal with the carrier back in April.





T-Mobile where I get a T-Mobile takes out $125.83 via autopay for his monthly charge, he is also being charged some ridiculously high amount For what? He doesn't know and can't seem to find out. Right away we know that part of the problem is that this consumer has no idea about the obligation he is under after purchasing a new phone. Think about the opening statement of his Reddit post: "On 4/28/24 I did some form of a deal withwhere I get a Galaxy S24 Ultra for 400$ I believe?" But what subsequently happened is not totally his fault. Every month whentakes out $125.83 via autopay for his monthly charge, he is also being charged some ridiculously high amount For what? He doesn't know and can't seem to find out.









In May, that extra amount was $454.91. At first, he thought that he was paying for his new phone but the next month, in addition to paying the usual $125.83 via autopay, he was charged an additional $791.57. And the following month, besides the autopay amount of $125.83, he was billed $996.67. On a three-way phone call with T-Mobile and the customer's credit card company (Capital One), the T-Mobile rep on the phone couldn't find the charges.





The consumer's first thought was that he was a victim of internal fraud although he admits that he could have handled the whole purchase better.









T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert by emailing him at mike.sievert@ t-mobile .com and yet another person suggested that he file a complaint with the FCC by T-Mobile with some believing that a malicious third-party got a hold of the victim's credit card and is using it to make purchases at T-Mobile . Another Redditor suggested that the victim contactCEO Mike Sievert by emailing him at mike.sievert@.com and yet another person suggested that he file a complaint with the FCC by filling out an online form and submitting it to the regulatory agency . But not everyone felt that the problem had to do withwith some believing that a malicious third-party got a hold of the victim's credit card and is using it to make purchases at



On the other hand, the unknown charge drops on the same date and at the same time that his monthly autopay payment is run through. One Redditor says that he has seen this exact same thing happen before thanks to a rogue rep.









We hope that the T-Mobile customer gets this cleared up and is reimbursed for the payments that he should not have made. But let this be a warning. If you are making a purchase from your carrier like buying a new phone, or adding new lines, make sure that you understand exactly what you will be charged. Sometimes buying a new phone and taking advantage of a deal offered by your wireless provider can be confusing. Don't sign off until you know exactly what your new monthly payments will be.





Considering the pressure that carriers are putting on their reps to meet certain performance and revenue metrics, you can't completely rule out this being what the victim calls "internal fraud." On the other hand, buying a new phone without clearly understanding how and how much you are expected to pay for it is not what a smart consumer should do.

