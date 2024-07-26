OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Launched last month, the OnePlus Nord 4 is getting its first big update. Although it’s a pretty substantial update when it comes to size, the list of changes is rather short, so hopefully these are meaningful enough to warrant such a big file size.
If you’re running a OnePlus Nord 4 as your daily driver, then you should be getting a new OxygenOS CPH2661_14.1.0.320 update, which weighs in at 6.25GB, a pretty significant download.
As far as the changes go, as we mentioned earlier, the list is pretty short. Thanks to a screenshot posted by tipster 1NormalUsername, we now know what’s included in this specific OnePlus Nord 4 update:
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Adds Android’s Ultra HDR support for our ProXDR photos, which can be shared and displayed with a higher dynamic range on an app running on a device that supports Ultra HDR.
- Improves camera performance for a better user experience.
The OnePlus Nord 4 update is now rolling out globally, but not everyone will receive it at the same. However, based on previous history, it should only take a few days for the update to be made available to all OnePlus Nord 4 users.
