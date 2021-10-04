Best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals

Best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony is one of the brands that are known to regularly have amazing deals for their devices, including those related to audio. In this article, you will get the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals that we personally hand-picked to help you prepare for the 2021 Black Friday harvest.
So, if you have your eyes set on one of Sony's bluetooth speakers, or if you are having trouble with their ridiculously hard to remember names, here’s an easy list of Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals to follow.
- Sony SRS-XB23, Sony SRS-XB33, and Sony SRS-XB43 deals
- Sony SRS-XB31 and Sony SRS-XB32 deals
- Sony SRS-XB12 and Sony SRS-XB22 deals
- Sony XB20 deals
- Sony SRS-XB41 and Sony GTK-XB90 deals
Sony SRS-XB23, Sony SRS-XB33, and Sony SRS-XB43 deals
Sony’s latest lineup of portable Extra Bass bluetooth speakers has gained a lot of popularity for providing good sound quality and plenty of features for competitive price points. That performance-to-price ratio usually gets even better when Black Friday arrives and some of the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals start popping up.
Get your XB23, XB33, and XB43 right here!
Sony SRS-XB31 and Sony SRS-XB32 deals
The previous versions of the Sony SRS-XB 30 series are still amazing bluetooth speakers, both of which are waterproof, LED lighting, and Live Sound.
The SRS-XB31 was an especially good bang for your buck when it came out, and last year you could find it renewed for $80, which is about 30% lower than its retail price of $110.
The Sony SRS-XB32 was still being sold as new last year for a retail price of $150 and got as low as $80. Currently, you can get it for around $100, and we expect its price to drop by at least $30 this year.
Here are the deals on the XB21 and XB32:
Sony SRS-XB12 and Sony SRS-XB22 deals
The Sony SRS-XB12 is the most budget-friendly out of all the Sony bluetooth speakers. For its compact size, it packs quite the punch and it also comes with water and dust protection. On top of that, you can pair two of them to get a room-filling stereo sound.
If you want to kick things up a notch, you can go for the Sony SRS-XB22, which can be found refurbished for almost $60 on Amazon or Walmart. Its price could drop by some $10 to $15.
You can find the best deals on the XB12 and XB22 down below:
Sony XB20 deals
The Sony XB20 can be considered a dinosaur by now, but you can still find it refurbished for around $50 to 70$ online. If it receives any discounts, they will probably be somewhere in the neighborhood of a $10 discount during Black Friday 2021.
Get your hands on the XB20 here!
Sony SRS-XB41 and Sony GTK-XB90 deals
The Sony SRS-XB41 is still a beast of a speaker. It comes packed with Extra Bass mode for that extra hit when listening to bass-heavy music and Live Sound mode for immersive 3D surround sound. The best feature it has, however, is its amazing 24 hours battery.
The Sony GTK-XB90 is about four years old now and has been discontinued, but you can still find it in some online stores or on eBay. Currently, it goes for about $450, and we expect it to receive discounts of at least 20% and more.
You can find the best XB41 and XB90 deals here: