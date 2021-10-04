Best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Sony is one of the brands that are known to regularly have amazing deals for their devices, including those related to audio. In this article, you will get the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals that we personally hand-picked to help you prepare for the 2021 Black Friday harvest.



So, if you have your eyes set on one of Sony's bluetooth speakers, or if you are having trouble with their ridiculously hard to remember names, here’s an easy list of Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals to follow.



Jump to:

Sony SRS-XB23, Sony SRS-XB33, and Sony SRS-XB43 deals

Sony SRS-XB31 and Sony SRS-XB32 deals

Sony SRS-XB12 and Sony SRS-XB22 deals

Sony XB20 deals

Sony SRS-XB41 and Sony GTK-XB90 deals Sony SRS-XB23, Sony SRS-XB33, and Sony SRS-XB43 deals

Sony’s latest lineup of portable Extra Bass bluetooth speakers has gained a lot of popularity for providing good sound quality and plenty of features for competitive price points. That performance-to-price ratio usually gets even better when Black Friday arrives and some of the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals start popping up.



Sony's latest lineup of portable Extra Bass bluetooth speakers has gained a lot of popularity for providing good sound quality and plenty of features for competitive price points. That performance-to-price ratio usually gets even better when Black Friday arrives and some of the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals start popping up.

Last year the Sony SRS-XB23, for example, could be seen for around half of its retail price of $98 on Amazon at $42. The Sony SRS-XB33, on the other hand, was discounted by 20% from $148 retail to $118. Last but not least, the Sony SRS-XB43 was spotted with a huge 50% discount on BestBuy, dropping its price from $250 to $150.





Get your XB23, XB33, and XB43 right here!

Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony SRS-XB33 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB23 Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB31 and Sony SRS-XB32 deals

The previous versions of the Sony SRS-XB 30 series are still amazing bluetooth speakers, both of which are waterproof, LED lighting, and Live Sound.



The SRS-XB31 was an especially good bang for your buck when it came out, and last year you could find it renewed for $80, which is about 30% lower than its retail price of $110.



The previous versions of the Sony SRS-XB 30 series are still amazing bluetooth speakers, both of which are waterproof, LED lighting, and Live Sound.

The SRS-XB31 was an especially good bang for your buck when it came out, and last year you could find it renewed for $80, which is about 30% lower than its retail price of $110.

The Sony SRS-XB32 was still being sold as new last year for a retail price of $150 and got as low as $80. Currently, you can get it for around $100, and we expect its price to drop by at least $30 this year.





Here are the deals on the XB21 and XB32:

Sony SRS-XB31 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $40 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB32 Buy at Amazon Sony XB32 Black Wireless Speaker $98 Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-XB12 and Sony SRS-XB22 deals

The Sony SRS-XB12 is the most budget-friendly out of all the Sony bluetooth speakers. For its compact size, it packs quite the punch and it also comes with water and dust protection. On top of that, you can pair two of them to get a room-filling stereo sound.



Buying two of these little Sony SRS-XB12 speakers is actually still on the affordable end of the spectrum, especially if they get the same discount as last year. Their usual price is $60, but during Black Friday in 2020, they got as low as $33. Discounts are expected to be the same during the 2021 Black Friday, which would make it one of the most appealing Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals.



The Sony SRS-XB12 is the most budget-friendly out of all the Sony bluetooth speakers. For its compact size, it packs quite the punch and it also comes with water and dust protection. On top of that, you can pair two of them to get a room-filling stereo sound.

Buying two of these little Sony SRS-XB12 speakers is actually still on the affordable end of the spectrum, especially if they get the same discount as last year. Their usual price is $60, but during Black Friday in 2020, they got as low as $33. Discounts are expected to be the same during the 2021 Black Friday, which would make it one of the most appealing Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals.

If you want to kick things up a notch, you can go for the Sony SRS-XB22, which can be found refurbished for almost $60 on Amazon or Walmart. Its price could drop by some $10 to $15.





You can find the best deals on the XB12 and XB22 down below: Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB22 Buy at Amazon Sony SRSXB22/B Refurbished $59 Buy at Walmart Sony XB20 deals

The Sony XB20 can be considered a dinosaur by now, but you can still find it refurbished for around $50 to 70$ online. If it receives any discounts, they will probably be somewhere in the neighborhood of a $10 discount during Black Friday 2021.





Get your hands on the XB20 here! Sony XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth, Blue (Renewed) Buy at Amazon SONY SRS-XB20 - Refurbished $49 Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-XB41 and Sony GTK-XB90 deals

The Sony SRS-XB41 is still a beast of a speaker. It comes packed with Extra Bass mode for that extra hit when listening to bass-heavy music and Live Sound mode for immersive 3D surround sound. The best feature it has, however, is its amazing 24 hours battery.



Last year the price for the Sony SRS-XB41 dropped from $250 to $125—or in other words 50%—making it a great buy. Currently, the SRS-XB41 is being sold for around $180, so we expect somewhat of a lower price drop, but it could get at least 30% of its price cut, which would still make it one of the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals.



The Sony SRS-XB41 is still a beast of a speaker. It comes packed with Extra Bass mode for that extra hit when listening to bass-heavy music and Live Sound mode for immersive 3D surround sound. The best feature it has, however, is its amazing 24 hours battery.

Last year the price for the Sony SRS-XB41 dropped from $250 to $125—or in other words 50%—making it a great buy. Currently, the SRS-XB41 is being sold for around $180, so we expect somewhat of a lower price drop, but it could get at least 30% of its price cut, which would still make it one of the best Sony bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals.

The Sony GTK-XB90 is about four years old now and has been discontinued, but you can still find it in some online stores or on eBay. Currently, it goes for about $450, and we expect it to receive discounts of at least 20% and more.





You can find the best XB41 and XB90 deals here:

Black Friday 2021 edition will be on November 26—about two months away from now—and anyone that has gone through the Black Friday shopping experience knows early preparation is crucial. The more informed you are on what deals are out there, the more ready you will be to snatch them special offers and golden deals before anyone else gets the chance.