 Best Prime Day Pixel 6 deals: price discounts to expect - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals Amazon Prime Day

Best Prime Day Pixel 6 deals: price discounts to expect

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 6 deals to expect over the Amazon Prime Day shopping event
The Amazon Prime Day 2022 shopping event is fast approaching some time in July or maybe even June as last year, and with it the only place where you may get a discounted Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without a carrier subsidy.

Read more:

Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon Prime Day deals to wait on


Google Pixel 6 Pro
9.0

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Good

  • Superb design
  • Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Good battery life
  • Great performance
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Great image quality
  • Loud and rich speakers
  • Wireless charging on board

The Bad

  • Slow fingerprint sensor
  • Android 12 has some quirks
Deal $899 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $1000 at BestBuy Deal $240 at AT&T Deal $300 at Verizon $669 at eBay $899 at Target $1317 at Newegg

Google's 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro carries a modern 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory, and three excellent rear shooters, including a 48MP periscope zoom camera, not to mention its distinctive design with a single camera strip across the rear. Last year, there weren't any Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel 6 Pro deals for the simple reason that the phone was only teased by Google at that time, but was announced later in the fall.

Still, Amazon is now selling the Google Pixel 6 Pro and, if history is any indication, we can expect at least a Benjamin or up to $200 discount on Google's finest. That would be 20% off its retail price, but the phone is also offered on T-Mobile which recently had a big Pixel 6 Pro sale with a $500 discount when you sign up on a new line. Best Buy also had a good sale on precisely T-Mobile's Pixel 6 Pro version for Black Friday, so it might preempt Amazon with a deal on Prime Day, too.

Google Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals to expect


Google Pixel 6
9.0

Google Pixel 6

The Good

  • Great price to value
  • Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh
  • Great camera
  • Android 12 runs fast and smooth
  • Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions

The Bad

  • Speakers are thin-ish
  • Android 12 needs some polish in presentation
  • Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer
Deal $19 at Verizon Deal $549 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at BestBuy Deal $15 at AT&T Deal $0 at Verizon $540 at eBay $599 at Target

Ditto for the Pixel 6 which Google very rarely discounts, but with Amazon Prime Day 2022 approaching, the temptation to land a Pixel 6 deal may be too hard to resist for most retailers, including Google. 

Recently, the Pixel 6 was offered for free on Verizon with one of the best deals on the Tensor-powered phone. That was the best Pixel 6 deal on a carrier, eclipsing T-Mobile's huge $500 discount with a new line of service and Verizon may decide to repeat it around the Amazon Prime Day 2022 promos.

Which Google Pixel 6 phone should I get on Prime Day?


As we mentioned, you may be able to get the Pixel 6 for free during Amazon Prime Day, if the carriers repeat their best offers on Google's midranger. For the Pixel 6 Pro, however, we don't expect Amazon to discount it more than a $100 or $200 dollars which changes the equation significantly in favor of buying the Pixel 6. 

Still, if you don't mind the smaller Pixel 6 Pro discount, it is definitely the much better phone to get over the Amazon Prime Day 2022 shopping event duration. It has a 48MP periscope zoom camera that rivals that on the top-shelf Galaxy S22 Ultra, yet may be offered at $400 less than Samsung's finest on Prime Day and that will be the moment to pull the buying trigger then.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, 128GB, New Line Required

$720 off (80%)
$180
$899 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, 256GB, New Line Required

$720 off (72%)
$280
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
-$200
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
-$140
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
by Anam Hamid,  0
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
Millions of Android users should delete these 11 apps after Google kicked them out of the Play Store
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Millions of Android users should delete these 11 apps after Google kicked them out of the Play Store
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof
With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
by Alan Friedman,  6
With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless