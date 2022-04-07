Best Prime Day Pixel 6 deals: price discounts to expect

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon Prime Day deals to wait on





9.0 Google Pixel 6 Pro The Good Superb design

Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Good battery life

Great performance

Versatile camera setup

Great image quality

Loud and rich speakers

Wireless charging on board The Bad Slow fingerprint sensor

Android 12 has some quirks





Google's 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro carries a modern 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory, and three excellent rear shooters, including a 48MP periscope zoom camera, not to mention its distinctive design with a single camera strip across the rear. Last year, there weren't any Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel 6 Pro deals for the simple reason that the phone was only teased by Google at that time, but was announced later in the fall.





Still, Amazon is now selling the Google Pixel 6 Pro and, if history is any indication, we can expect at least a Benjamin or up to $200 discount on Google's finest. That would be 20% off its retail price, but the phone is also offered on T-Mobile which recently had a big Pixel 6 Pro sale with a $500 discount when you sign up on a new line. Best Buy also had a good sale on precisely T-Mobile's Pixel 6 Pro version for Black Friday, so it might preempt Amazon with a deal on Prime Day, too.

Google Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals to expect





9.0 Google Pixel 6 The Good Great price to value

Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh

Great camera

Android 12 runs fast and smooth

Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions The Bad Speakers are thin-ish

Android 12 needs some polish in presentation

Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer





Ditto for the Pixel 6 which Google very rarely discounts, but with Amazon Prime Day 2022 approaching, the temptation to land a Pixel 6 deal may be too hard to resist for most retailers, including Google.





Recently, the Pixel 6 was offered for free on Verizon with one of the best deals on the Tensor-powered phone. That was the best Pixel 6 deal on a carrier, eclipsing T-Mobile's huge $500 discount with a new line of service and Verizon may decide to repeat it around the Amazon Prime Day 2022 promos.





Which Google Pixel 6 phone should I get on Prime Day?





As we mentioned, you may be able to get the Pixel 6 for free during Amazon Prime Day, if the carriers repeat their best offers on Google's midranger. For the Pixel 6 Pro, however, we don't expect Amazon to discount it more than a $100 or $200 dollars which changes the equation significantly in favor of buying the Pixel 6.





Still, if you don't mind the smaller Pixel 6 Pro discount, it is definitely the much better phone to get over the Amazon Prime Day 2022 shopping event duration. It has a 48MP periscope zoom camera that rivals that on the top-shelf Galaxy S22 Ultra , yet may be offered at $400 less than Samsung's finest on Prime Day and that will be the moment to pull the buying trigger then.

