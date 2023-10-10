Prime Day 2023 Tablet Deals: check out the best offers!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Prime Day in October begins – Prime members' second opportunity of the year to score massive savings through incredible Prime Day smartphone deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day smartwatch deals. We are seeing amazing offers on tablets, including sweet Prime Day iPad deals and Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals.
Whether you need a tablet for entertainment on the go, or for studying, now might be the right time to get one. Lenovo tablets see some pretty sweet discounts, as well as Amazon's Fire tablets. And if you are a Pixel fan, there is an offer for you too!
Top 3 tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023
Jump to:
iPad deals
Amazon's Prime Day in October shopping event offers a variety of deals on different tablets and iPads are also in the mix. Usually, Apple products do not see big discounts as other tablets on the market, but this time around we do have some pretty sweet deals.
If you want to snatch an iPad for less, check out the following deals.
Galaxy Tab deals
Samsung's Galaxy Tabs receive big discounts on shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. This is why we now see big discounts — up to $300 big — on some of the best Galaxy tablets on Amazon Prime Day in October.
During the Prime Day event in July, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was available with a sweet 33% price cut, and its little brother, the Galaxy S8, was offered for just $500. Fans of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were able to get it for nearly $900, which was 16% less than its usual price.
In July, we witnessed nice deals on Samsung's more budget-friendly tablets, like a $150 discount on the amazing Galaxy Tab S7 FE and $350 off the price of the Galaxy Tab S7+. Now you can get the Tab S7 FE for even less, as it has a sweet $250 discount.
Lenovo deals
On this Prime Day event, we see tablets from Lenovo with discounts up to $80! If you are on a really tight budget but want to get one for you or for your child for example, now is the right time, because you can get the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) with a $35 discount!
Fire and Microsoft Surface deals
Not a fan of iPads or Galaxy Tabs? No worries. Prime Members are also able to save around 41% on a new Microsoft Surface tablet. And if you want a tablet for browsing and streaming, getting a Fire tablet might be a good idea, since the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off.
If you want a new Microsoft Surface tablet for work or a new Fire tablet for watching that favorite TV series of yours, see the offers below.
Other deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023
Usually on events like Amazon Prime Day, you can really get some sweet discounts, and this time is no exception. If you are not a fan of Samsung or Lenovo for that matter, check out what tablet deals are now live. Google and OnePlus have offers that are not to be missed.
The Pixel tablet with 128GB of storage space is now $90 less than its usual price. And that is not all, as you can save $80 on the OnePlus Pad.
