Prime Day 2023 Tablet Deals: check out the best offers!

Top 3 tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023





The iPad 10.2-inch (2021): 24% off at Amazon Right now, Amazon has an ongoing deal on the 10.2-inch iPad, selling it for 24% OFF its price. So, if you don't feel like waiting for the biggest shopping event of the year to arrive, we suggest you get the tablet now. This is the 64GB, Wi-Fi-only version. $80 off (24%) $249 $329 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface 9 Pro 256GB: Save $227! This is another tablet that saw a tempting discount at Amazon during Black Friday. The device is currently on sale at an even more tempting price than the one we saw during last year's shopping event. Get the 256GB configuration for $227 off its price while you can. $227 off (21%) $873 09 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB, Wifi: Now $300 OFF on Amazon! Get the Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Wi-Fi model from Amazon and save $300. The tablet is a mobile powerhouse and can now be yours for less. $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon





iPad deals









Amazon's Prime Day in October shopping event offers a variety of deals on different tablets and iPads are also in the mix. Usually, Apple products do not see big discounts as other tablets on the market, but this time around we do have some pretty sweet deals.





If you want to snatch an iPad for less, check out the following deals.





Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): Now $99 OFF on Amazon! Get the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) from Amazon and save $99 in the process through this sweet Prime Day in October deal. The tablet is a mobile powerhouse and can easily become your new workhorse tablet and entertainment device. $99 off (17%) $499 99 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): Now $79 OFF on Amazon! Grab the budget-friendly Apple iPad (9th Generation) from Amazon and score savings of $79. The tablet still packs a punch and is a great bargain. $79 off (24%) $249 99 $329 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation): Now $50 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Apple iPad (10th Generation) from Amazon and save $50 on this sweet tablet. The device delivers good performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip under the hood. $50 off (8%) $549 $599 Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tabs receive big discounts on shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. This is why we now see big discounts — up to $300 big — on some of the best Galaxy tablets on Amazon Prime Day in October.

During the Prime Day event in July, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was available with a sweet 33% price cut, and its little brother, the Galaxy S8, was offered for just $500. Fans of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were able to get it for nearly $900, which was 16% less than its usual price.

In July, we witnessed nice deals on Samsung's more budget-friendly tablets, like a $150 discount on the amazing In July, we witnessed nice deals on Samsung's more budget-friendly tablets, like a $150 discount on the amazing Galaxy Tab S7 FE and $350 off the price of the Galaxy Tab S7+ . Now you can get the Tab S7 FE for even less, as it has a sweet $250 discount.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB: Save $150! The awesome Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB is now $150 off its price for Amazon Prime Day in October. The tablet has decent performance and comes with its own stylus out of the box. $150 off (35%) $279 99 $429 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8 128GB: Now 36% OFF on Amazon! Get the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab A8 from Amazon and save $120 in the process. The tablet has decent performance and is a real bargain at this price. $120 off (36%) $209 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB, Wifi: Now $300 OFF on Amazon! Get the Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Wi-Fi model from Amazon and save $300. The tablet is a mobile powerhouse and can now be yours for less. $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB WiFi: Save $162! The awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage space can now be yours for $162 less thanks to this sweet Prime Day in October deal. The tablet even comes with its own S Pen out of the box. $162 off (24%) $518 42 $679 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Now 31% OFF on Amazon! Get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The tablet has good battery life and is the perfect first tablet for your child. $50 off (31%) $109 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 128GB, Wifi: Save $200! Get the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space for $200 off its price. The tablet has an immense amount of firepower and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 128GB & WIFI & LTE: Save $176! Get the rugged Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition with 128GB of storage space for $176 OFF its price. The tablet sports military-grade design and long-lasting battery. $176 off (30%) $413 99 $589 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy TabActive4 128GB & WIFI & LTE: Save $212! Get the rugged Galaxy Tab TabActive4 with 128GB of storage space for $212 OFF its price. The tablet sports military-grade design and long-lasting battery. $212 off (30%) $497 30 $709 Buy at Amazon

Lenovo deals

On this Prime Day event, we see tablets from Lenovo with discounts up to $80! If you are on a really tight budget but want to get one for you or for your child for example, now is the right time, because you can get the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) with a $35 discount!





Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen): Save $35! The sweet and budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is currently $35 off its price on Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. The tablet long battery life and a nice 8-inch display. $35 off (32%) $74 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9: Save $50! The Lenovo Tab M9 is currently $50 off its price. Snatch one with a discount before the end of Prime Day in October. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Save $35! The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is currently $35 off its price for Prime Day in October. Snatch one with a discount while you can. $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen): Now $80 OFF! The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is now discounted by $80 on Amazon. Snatch one for less while you can through this sweet Prime Day in October deal. $80 off (30%) $189 99 $269 99 Buy at Amazon





Fire and Microsoft Surface deals





Not a fan of iPads or Galaxy Tabs? No worries. Prime Members are also able to save around 41% on a new Microsoft Surface tablet. And if you want a tablet for browsing and streaming, getting a Fire tablet might be a good idea, since the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off.





If you want a new Microsoft Surface tablet for work or a new Fire tablet for watching that favorite TV series of yours, see the offers below.





Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Save $310! The awesome Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is currently $310 off its price on Prime Day in October. This particular model comes with an Intel 12th Gen i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. $310 off (19%) $1289 99 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Now $611 OFF on Amazon! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 256GB of storage from Amazon and save $611 in the process. The tablet has great performance and can replace your laptop. $611 off (38%) $989 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: Now 50% OFF on Amazon! The Amazon Fire HD 10 can now be yours for half its price. Don't miss out on this awesome early Prime Day deal and get one at a discounted price while you can. $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 tablet with 7” display and 33% discount If you want a tablet to read or watch, and do not want to give more than $40, right now, you have the option! On a sweet Prime Day deal you can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet with a 33% discount. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet with a 35% discount The most powerful Amazon Fire tablet yet is now seeing a 35% discount on a sweet Prime Day deal. With 14-hour battery life, you can maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on a 40% discount on Prime Day This Fire HD 8 tablet is ideal for reading, browsing or watching videos on the go. It is now available for 40% less than usual, so hurry up and grab one while you still can! $40 off (40%) $59 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon





Other deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023





Usually on events like Amazon Prime Day, you can really get some sweet discounts, and this time is no exception. If you are not a fan of Samsung or Lenovo for that matter, check out what tablet deals are now live. Google and OnePlus have offers that are not to be missed.





The Pixel tablet with 128GB of storage space is now $90 less than its usual price. And that is not all, as you can save $80 on the OnePlus Pad.





Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: Save $90! Get the Pixel Tablet 128GB for $90 off its price on Amazon. The tablet has decent performance and can now be yours for less. $90 off (18%) $409 $499 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad: Save $80! Get the OnePlus Pad from Amazon and save $80 in the process. Just be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal before the end of Prime Day in October. $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at Amazon



