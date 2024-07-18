Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Last chance to save big on a new Pixel 7a, Galaxy S24+, and more with these unmissable post-Prime Day deals

Oh boy, oh boy! What a shopping spree this year's Amazon Prime Day was! We saw incredible deals on top-notch phones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and OnePlus 12. Plus, there were plenty of generous Prime Day smartwatch offers, tablet deals, and headphones sales, allowing you to save big on a new feature-packed wearable, powerful slate, or a pair of great-sounding cans.

Now, now, don't feel bad if you missed all the Prime Day fun and didn't score any savings during Amazon's 48-hour shopping bonanza for Prime members. Lady Luck is still feeling generous, as plenty of the amazing deals we saw during Prime Day are still live hours after the official end of the event. Granted, some are available at lower discounts, but others have retained their Prime Day prices.

Save $125 on the Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9, one of Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, is currently on sale at a bonkers $300 discount! The price cut is on the 256GB model, which means you should have plenty of storage at your disposal. This slate is a real mobile powerhouse and is just unmissable at its current discount! So, act fast and snag one at a massive price cut now while you still can!
$125 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $150 after Prime Day

Samsung's incredible Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is still discounted! Right now, you can snag this amazing phone for 15% off. Act fast, though, as you never know when this incredible offer will expire—and you definitely don't want to miss out!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Since we know how important it is to act fast during times like these, as the deals may expire soon, we've rounded up the cream of the crop in terms of post-Prime Day offers in this very article. This way, you can easily browse through the best deals after Prime Day and save big before it's too late. So, let's not waste any more precious time, and let's score you a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, headphones, and/or Bluetooth speaker at a bonkers discount right now!

Jump to:

Best post-Prime Day phone deals to take advantage of right now


We are extremely happy to share that there are plenty of amazing post-Prime Day phone deals available right now. For instance, you can save $150 on the powerful Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage. If you are a Pixel fan, you can snatch the top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro at a massive $250 discount. Check out these two and more of the best phone deals after Prime Day below.

Google Pixel 7a: Save $200 on Amazon!

The affordable Pixel 7a is also on sale at an awesome price cut after Prime Day 2024. This summer savings event, Amazon lets you snag it for $200 off its usual price. With a Tensor G2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers awesome performance, despite being on the budget side of things.
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $250!

The Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at a gorgeous $250 discount after Prime Day 2024! The phone delivers exceptional performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. And like a true Pixel, it takes beautiful pictures! So, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a heavily discounted price now before the offer expires!
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Razr+ (2023): Save $400 on Amazon after Prime Day

The Razr+ (2023) is also on sale, offered for $400 off its price after Prime Day. This means you can snag last year's flip phone from Motorola for under $600 instead of almost $1,000. This post-Prime Day deal won't stay live for long, so hurry up and take capitalize on this deal now.
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $300 on the Edge+ (2023) after Prime Day on Amazon

The Edge+ (2023) is also on sale after Prime Day. The top-tier phone with snappy 165Hz max refresh rates and a flagship processor from Qualcomm is now $300 off its price! To our knowledge, that's a new best price, so we recommend getting yours soon.
$300 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R 256GB: Save $100!

The OnePlus 12R is also on sale after Prime Day and can be yours for $100 off its price. The phone delivers amazing performance and is a top choice now. With its massive 5,500mAh battery, large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and crazy-fast 100W charging, this is the phone for just about any Android lover.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Top post-Prime Day tablet deals available at the moment


While we all love smartphones, sometimes you just need a mobile device with a bigger display. This is where tablets come in. A powerful slate can be used for work during the working hours and for entertainment when it's time to chill out on your couch. The good news is that you can still snag a new tablet at a heavily discounted price even after the official end of Prime Day. See the offers below and treat yourself to a new slate for less while you can!

256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ is $120 off after Prime Day

The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage is still on sale. You can now save $120 on your purchase for Prime Day 2024. The device has a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, an S Pen in the box, and is one of the best Samsung tablets.
$120 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Save $450 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is here! With it, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra drops to its best price, offered for $450 off its usual price. This is a fantastic deal, so we recommend acting fast and taking advantage of it while you still can.
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $121 on the Pixel Tablet with this post-Prime Day deal!

Act fast and save $121 on the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage! The device has a 10.95-inch screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. The 256GB model also features 8GB RAM.
$121 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Best smartwatch deals after Prime Day that you can capitalize on

If you already have an awesome phone and tablet but want to start working out towards a shredded physique and receive all your phone notifications on your wrist, you should definitely get a new smartwatch. As you can see from the offers below, there are a few sweet post-Prime Day smartwatch deals you can take advantage of right now. Just be sure to act quickly, as these offers may expire soon.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS ): Save $119 on Amazon!

Save a whopping $119 on the incredible Apple Watch Series 9! The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look and is an absolute bargain at its current post-Prime Day discount! Act fast and save on one now!
$119 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): Save $160!

Amazon has slashed a hefty $160 off the price of the smaller-sized model, making it irresistible even after Prime Day. With its timeless design, BIA sensor, and top-notch sleep coaching features, this smartwatch ticks all the boxes for your lifestyle.
$160 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch: Save $110 with this post-Prime Day deal

The Pixel Watch is discounted by $110 even after Prime Day, offering exceptional value. It features Fitbit activity tracking, a sleek modern design, and is even more appealing at its post-Prime Day price.
$110 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Top post-Prime Day headphones deals to upgrade your listening for less


We also suggest checking out the awesome post-Prime Day headphones deal below this paragraph, as you can save big time on a pair of cans or earbuds. For example, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro for a whopping $180 off (51%) if you have a Prime membership. And if you prefer earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $85 off (37%), while the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are enjoying a bonkers $140 off (50%) discount.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $85 after Prime Day

Get Samsung's ex-flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and save $84. These bad boys are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, offering great ANC, impressive audio quality, and supreme comfort. With up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case and ANC, they put enough to the table to deserve your attention, especially with this post-Prime Day deal.
$85 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3: Save 50%!

Get the amazing Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for a whopping 50% off their price with this sweet post-Prime Day deal! The earbuds offer amazing sound, great ANC, and are a real steal at their current price. Don't overthink it and snatch a pair for less while the offer lasts!
$140 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 with Prime!

Get the Beats Studio Pro on Amazon and save a whopping $180! This discount brings the price of the headphones to the lowest it has ever been, allowing you to grab a pair for under $170! The Beats Studio Pro are a total steal at this price, so act fast and save today! That being said, Prime membership is required to take advantage of this deal.
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Bluetooth speaker deals available after Prime Day


It's great having high-end wireless headphones; however, you can't really deliver sound for a whole gathering with them. And since it's summertime, you might be planning a party with your friends. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to pull the trigger on one of the sweet post-Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals below while they are still up for grabs!

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $150 after Prime Day!

Get the JBL Xtreme 3 on Amazon and save $150! This popular speaker offers amazing sound and is a real steal at its current price. Save on one with this sweet post-Prime Day deal now!
$150 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): Save $134 after Prime Day!

Grab the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) on Amazon and score sweet savings of $134! The speaker has good sound, comes with a mic, which is pretty rare, and boasts a solid IP55 rating. Save on one with this awesome post-Prime Day deal!
$134 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Conclusion


There you have it! The best post-Prime Day deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. But as we've mentioned numerous times in this article, it's highly advisable to act quickly and take advantage of one—or more—of these amazing offers now, as you never know when they will expire. So, don't overthink it and save big today!
