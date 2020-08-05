The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy

The two new Note handsets sport the highest screen-to-body ratios in their class, and fulfill the needs of both big display and compact phone lovers that drool over Samsung's new S Pen abilities.





The Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G will be available both directly from Samsung unlocked, or on carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Xfinity or Straight Talk Wireless. The 256GB model of the Note 20 starts from $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra will set you back at least $1299.99. The handsets will be on sale from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.





In addition to T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon's BOGO deals, you can obtain up to extra $150 off directly from Samsung. With the second phone free, and at least a Benjamin off, you will essentially be snatching the best thing on Android at just $150, not bad for signing up your soul with America's largest carriers. Without further ado, here are the best deals on the Note 20 series for you early adopters:





The best Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G deals on T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T





AT&T has the best deal for a free Galaxy Note 20



It's raining Note 20 BOGO deals from America's largest carriers at launch, but AT&T's offer is something else entirely. Just when T-Mobile announced the free Note 20 deal for anyone who gets, well, another Note 20, AT&T one-upped the Un-carrier with a free Note 20, period, full stop. The pre-orders begin August 6, while the Note 20 series online and in-store release is set for August 21.

Get a free Galaxy Note 20 at AT&T



For a limited time, new and existing customers can get up to $1000 off a phone in the Note 20 5G series by simply trading in a phone with at least $60 value in good condition. Starting August 7, AT&T's Advanced Mobile Security Features, including Safe Browsing & Personal ID Monitoring will come free with 5G unlimited plans.

AT&T requires you to get the gratis Note 20 5G on a 30-month Next installment plan, not a two-year endeavor, but being able to get a $1000 phone for a $60 one makes this the best Galaxy Note 20 release deal.

















Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO



Verizon will carry the Note 20 5G series, and has a drastic BOGO deal on them. Not that we didn't expect it, but it's still crazy to know that Verizon will be giving away a thousand dollar phone for free. Preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Verizon start August 6 at 12:01 AM ET and both phones will be widely available on August 21. Pricing is as follows:



Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (6.9”1) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Galaxy Note20 5G (6.7”) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

Buy any Galaxy Note20 5G, get Note20 5G on us



Buy any Galaxy Note 20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note 20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.

Upgrade to any Galaxy Note 20 5G series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan.

Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note 20 5G or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period.



